Beauty of the Moment

Oribe Swept Up Powder Spray
Does humidity have your hair looking deflated? Pump up the volume with Oribe’s new Swept Up Powder Spray. Applied directly to your roots or the length of your hair, the microfine powder re moves impurities while adding volume, texture and grip. $42, Neiman Marcus, 5200 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth, 817-738-3581, www.neimanmarcus.com.
Glossier Cloud Paint
As the temperature rises, ditch your heavy powder blush in lieu of something with a lighter formulation, such as Glossier’s new Cloud Paint. The one-of-a-kind blush comes in four flattering shades (Dusk, Puff, Beam and Haze) and features a lightweight gel-cream formula that leaves the skin feeling hydrated upon application. $18 each, www.glossier.com.
Bond No. 9 Nolita Perfume-Lipstick Duo
Bond No. 9 expands into color cosmetics this month with the brand’s first-ever perfume-lipstick duo. Inspired by New York’s iconic neighborhood, Nolita is a flirtatious fragrance that features notes of freesia, tangerine, lilies, soft amber, musk and sandalwood. The scent, which comes in a stylish bottle covered in red, pink and fuchsia lip prints, is accompanied by a creamy lipstick that the brand describes as “true, unabashed New York red.” $350 for the duo, www.bondno9.com.
Comments