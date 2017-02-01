Details on Neiman Marcus, Feathers and more DFW shopping news

Destination: Decadence
Savvy shoppers, start your engines — the finish line is finally here. At exactly 10 a.m. on Feb. 10, the new, state-of-the-art Neiman Marcus — the one we’ve all been eyeing from the elevated Chisholm Trail thoroughfare — finally opens to the public.
As the anchor of the Shops at Clearfork mixed-use development, this decadent destination spans some 94,000 square feet and is stocked with all the designer brands you already love, plus a plethora of new-to-this-Neiman’s names like Derek Lam and Canali that are sure to become your next obsessions. Prada handbags? Check. Even more Gucci shoes? Check. Tata Harper skin care and Maison Francis Kurkdjian parfums? Check and check (and check out both new insider brands at the innovative open-counter beauty department and the specially designed fragrance room).
But the fabulousness at the new Neiman’s isn’t limited to the shelves — it surrounds shoppers wherever they go, from the cutting-edge technology infused in “memory mirrors” that assist in sunglasses and cosmetics decisions to special features inside fitting rooms that allow customers to page sales associates, pronto.
And what of the Zodiac Room, that timeless ladies-who-lunch spot that’s perfect for meeting friends or celebrating special occasions? It’s here, of course, but totally transformed. Now called the NM Cafe, the 2,000-square-foot space beautifully blends new features like a separate bar area and a dedicated private event space with the Zodiac’s beloved menu and its exceptional service.
So go ahead, treat yourself to a strawberry butter-slathered popover. Or two. There’s no better way to celebrate the city’s most important style milestone. 5200 Monahans Ave., 817-738-3581, www.neimanmarcus.com.
A Quest for the Best
Every four years, the Cliburn embarks on a whirlwind world tour to select the pianists who will compete in the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Since early January, a five-member screening jury has traveled to London; Hannover, Germany; Budapest; Moscow; and Seoul for auditions. In early February, the jury will be in New York, and then Fort Worth. Its task is to whittle almost 150 of the world’s best up-and-coming pianists to the 30 who will be invited to the 15th edition of the Cliburn competition. If it sounds daunting, it is, especially considering 300 pianists applied to get into the auditions. “The process is a gigantic funnel to find and launch the career of exceptional young pianists,” says Cliburn CEO Jacques Marquis. “We are looking, on every stage, for a unique voice, talent, stamina, personality, etc.” Fort Worth fans can get their first look at some of the pianists vying for a spot in the official competition at screening auditions Feb. 15-18 at PepsiCo Recital Hall at Texas Christian University. At the keyboard will be some familiar faces: Lindsay Garritson, Ruoyu Huang and Alex Poliykov competed in the 2013 Cliburn; Tony Yang and Zitong Wang competed in the 2015 Cliburn junior competition; and Peter Klimo is a TCU student. Each auditioner will play a 40-minute solo recital, and all performances are free; tickets are not required. The 2017 Cliburn competition takes place May 25-June 10 at Bass Hall; complete competition subscriptions ($600-$3,000) and subscriptions for individual rounds ($30-$450) are on sale now. For scheduling, ticket and other information, visit www.cliburn.org.
Feathers Takes Flight
For Leslie Harding Distler, Feathers was the next natural step. In college, the always-stylish Distler would wear an outfit that would get borrowed by a roommate and another friend and another friend after that, she says. The same thing started happening with homes — people would love her style and ask her to fix, change or rearrange their own. For 12 years, Distler worked as a buyer and manager for Leddy’s Ranch in Sundance Square, and in 2012, she opened her home-design firm, LES is More. “I love wearing casual with elegance,” she says, “blending linen with crystals, blending high-end and more casual together.” So she decided to blend her two creative passions under one roof. Feathers opened in late January in the new Foundry District between the Seventh Street corridor and White Settlement Road in Fort Worth. The store offers women’s apparel, as well as a well-curated selection of men’s and women’s gifts, furnishings and home decor. Distler is particularly excited to sell the works of artisans found outside of Texas, such as Bel Kazan and Tres Chicas jewelry. “I only like to work with people who are ethical, proud and loyal,” she says. Distler also runs her design business from the store, by appointment, seven days a week. As for her location, Distler says the new Foundry District perfectly fit Feathers’ tagline of “rugged, tomboy, sexy.” By opening day, she was feeling right at home in the space. “I love that [the store] is comfortable, it feels like your house, it has all range of prices, and I love that it shows an eclectic personality, which I think Fort Worth needs,” she says. Feathers is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; it’s closed Monday. 2621 Whitmore St., Fort Worth; 682-312-9333, http://feathersfw.com.
Mozart and More
Last year’s Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Gala was a glittering affair that included a breathless concert with violinist Joshua Bell, which the Star-Telegram critic picked as the top classical music event of 2016. But in the months that followed, contentious labor negotiations led to a three-month musicians’ strike, cancellation of concerts and an eventual return to the Bass Hall stage on New Year’s Eve, thanks to an anonymous donor who helped salvage the symphony’s season. A new year means a chance to move forward and rebuild momentum, orchestra personnel say. The FWSO’s most important fundraiser of the year will be its Mozart Gala on Feb. 11. The event starts with an all-Mozart concert at Bass Hall featuring soprano Danielle de Niese and pianist Menahem Pressler; repertoire includes works from the composer’s operas Le nozze di Figaro and Don Giovanni, as well as his beloved Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488. It then moves to the Grand Ballroom of the Worthington Renaissance Hotel for a black-tie dinner, cocktails and dancing to the band Time Machine. (An auction will not take place this year.) Concert tickets range from $35 to $110. Tickets to the dinner are $500 per person. For more information and tickets, visit www.fwsymphony.org or call 817-665-6500.
Buzzing about Thistle & Bee
MacKenzie-Childs creative director Rebecca Proctor believes in living with beautiful things every day, so it seems logical that the upstate New York-based lifestyle design company’s first line of fine china would look just as fabulous on a dining room table as it does on a breakfast bar. Thistle & Bee debuts this month, and Proctor says it’s already creating quite a buzz among MacKenzie-Childs enthusiasts, many of whom have been fans of the brand’s beloved Courtly Check pattern since its launch some 20 years ago. “We feel Thistle & Bee appeals to the person who wants to set a more formal table, but who wants to do it our way,” Proctor told Indulge during a recent visit to Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. While each piece is definitely special — the line is handmade in Portugal and trimmed with gold lustre — Proctor stresses that it’s not supposed to sit on a shelf, collecting dust. “This china,” she says, “was designed to be used and enjoyed!” Thistle & Bee ranges from $45 for a teacup to $125 for a charger; find the collection at Neiman Marcus Fort Worth’s new location, 5200 Monahans Ave., 817-738-3581, www.neimanmarcus.com.
Best Face Forward
With a roster of clientele that includes Karlie Kloss, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone, celebrity skin-care expert Joanna Vargas knows what it takes to achieve a flawless complexion. This month, Vargas expands her eponymous skin-care line to include a duo of skin-saving sheet masks. Designed to activate and regenerate the skin, the Twilight Face Mask is a deep-conditioning treatment that delivers epidermal growth factor to promote optimal vibrancy and skin resilience. The mask, which can be used post-facial peel or laser treatment, helps reverse the negative effects of the sun over time. Also new, the Euphoria Face Mask reduces redness with the help of vital nutrients like chamomile, aloe vera and allantoin. Each mask costs $75 for a pack of five sheets. The Twilight Face Mask can be purchased online at JoannaVargas.com, while the Euphoria Face Mask is sold exclusively through VioletGrey.com.
Here Comes the Lovely Bride
Brides searching for a one-of-kind dress for the big day will want to check out the new Dallas location of New York-based Lovely Bride. Located on Routh Street in Uptown, the 2,100-square-foot indie bridal boutique specializes in gowns and bridal accessories from hard-to-find designers such as Savannah Miller, Louvienne and Project Runway alum Carol Hannah. Inside the dreamy boho boutique, brides-to-be will find a relaxing atmosphere that includes pastel-hued walls, local artwork, plush seating, three-way mirrors and four spacious fitting rooms ready to accommodate bridal parties both large and small. Appointments can be booked by phone or online. 2500 Routh St., Dallas, 972-863-8812. http://lovelybride.com.
No Filter Needed
Chase away the winter blues with NARS Cosmetics’ new high-impact cheek palettes. Packed with bold shades of red, pink and bronze, the limited-edition NARSissist Unfiltered I and Unfiltered II Cheek Palettes are designed to contour, sculpt and shape your face until it glows to perfection. Each palette is housed in a sleek, mirrored compact and contains six richly pigmented blushes in both warm and cool tones. Worn individually or blended together, these mood-boosting blushes are the perfect pick-me-up until spring’s arrival. Each palette retails for $59 at Sephora. www.sephora.com.
Home, Sweet Home
With over 20 years of experience in the design business, interior designer Christina Phillips has added a new role to her résumé: shop owner. Phillips, who earned her degree from TCU, recently opened a new home furnishings boutique in Fort Worth’s Park Place neighborhood. Known as Park + Eighth, the 3,000-square-foot space specializes in selling vintage furniture that is upcycled or restored. “We believe the old stuff is the good stuff and this approach means our clients won’t see their living room when they go to a friend’s house, because our inventory is all one of a kind,” Phillips says. Unlike traditional vintage shops, all of Park + Eighth’s furniture comes fully restored and ready to take home the day it is purchased. Other items stocked by the boutique include local art, lighting, home accessories and jewelry. For those in need of a more custom design experience, Phillips and her team of qualified design professionals also offer a full menu of services, including upholstery, lacquering and home consultations. Park + Eighth is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. 1612 Park Place Ave., Fort Worth, 817-708-2120. www.facebook.com/parkandeighth.
Notes
Byrd + Bleeker will re-open Feb. 8 with a new owner familiar to Indulge readers. Jenny B. Davis, longtime Indulge fashion and beauty editor, is the creative force behind the custom stationery boutique’s new look, feel and direction. Davis will streamline stationery offerings and fill the shelves with fashion pieces she adores: architectural statement jewelry, vintage leather jackets and special-occasion bags (including this “Paloma” minaudière from Finn, a Buenos Aires-based design atelier that specializes in acrylic resin accessories). The creative reinvention includes a logo designed by a tattoo artist in Montreal, and a bathroom that will be an homage to ’90s rap and hip-hop, Davis says. Hours will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Mondays and weekends by appointment only. 2070 Kenley St., Fort Worth, 817-989-1500, www.byrdandbleeker.com. (Check @byrdshop on Instagram for updates and grand-opening details.)
Bliss Bridal Salon is saving the date for a moving truck. The popular Camp Bowie bridal boutique plans to relocate across town in the Handley Historic District in east Fort Worth, aka the “Handley wedding district” that includes Creme de la Creme Cake Company, Tami Winn Events and Paper Planet Designs, in late spring or summer. Until then, find the salon in its current home at 4624 Camp Bowie Blvd. 817-332-4696, www.blissfw.com.
Charlie + Co. has opened a 2,100-square-foot salon just off West Seventh Street in Fort Worth. Owner and celebrity hairstylist Charlie Price — his client list includes Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Charlize Theron — says clients would drive to a Dallas location for services in Charlie + Co’s intimate, relaxed atmosphere, “and now we can save them the trip.” Fort Worth native Lauren Chambers is Price’s artistic director. 1057 Foch St., Fort Worth, 817-585-1006, http://charlieand
co.com.
Le Creuset, the premium cookware maker, is holding a factory-to-table shopping event Feb. 16-19 at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. Fans of the colorful luxury cookware can shop a large selection of products from around the world, including hard-to-find pieces. The event will benefit the Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Fort Worth Food & Wine Foundation. Early-bird tickets are $7.50; tickets to shop the first two days are $10, and all other weekend shopping sessions are free. For more information, visit https://lecreuset.ticket
spice.com/lecreuset-ftt-fort-worth.
Freelance writer Jenny B. Davis contributed to this report.
