Practical Magic at Mayfair

Rebecca May Avant always had Mayfair on her mind. Years ago, she owned a popular Fort Worth boutique named Mayfair, and she filled her spaces, first on Camp Bowie Boulevard and later in Sundance Square and in the Montgomery Street Antique Mall, with her own whimsical handmade creations and artworks, plus clothes, jewelry and other fantastic finds that fit in with an aesthetic she describes as “glitter and fantasy meets real life.” While she ultimately had to close Mayfair’s doors, she never gave up on her dream of one day bringing it back, even while she worked at another job she loved, at Anthropologie. Now, after years of searching for the right location, collecting one-of-a-kind pieces and keeping her own art and crafting skills sharp, she’s realized her long-held dream and has reopened her shop. Mayfair Nostalgic Finery officially opened off the Camp Bowie Boulevard bricks in late November, and the jewel-box-sized boutique is a veritable wonderland of lace, sparkle and charm, offering a merchandise mix that Avant calls “homespun magic.” Among her favorite pieces are colorful plaid flannel shirts that Avant customizes with flourishes of vintage lace, along with racks of gauzy layering tunics ($50-$70), handmade bead jewelry ($25-$45) and Avant’s colorful paintings that are ready for hanging or that can be customized to include specific color combinations or even wedding dresses ($40-$125). And to the delight of collectors across the city, Avant has brought back her popular “Mayfair boxes,” cigar boxes that she decoupages, bedazzles and transforms into magical treasure boxes to cherish for years to come. 4630 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-378-4278.
