Fort Worth ‘gratitude champion’ helps with thank-yous

There’s no substitute for a well-written thank-you note. Not an IM, a DM, a PM or some texted string of emojis. We’re talking about old-school gratitude: pen to paper, stamp on envelope.
For everyone who agrees, but simply lacks the time to get it done, there’s Katherine Morris. A self-styled “gratitude champion,” Morris directs Katherine Morris + Co., a Fort Worth-based company that specializes in helping nonprofits and businesses recognize donors and clients, but she has recently launched two services to help the everyday thanks-sender.
The first program is called Parker’s Postbox. It offers two monthly subscription packages that provide recipients with either three or five gratitude and special occasion cards (with U.S. postage already affixed to the envelopes!) along with a specialty stationery or gift item.
Everything included in these monthly deliveries is either personally selected by Morris or designed especially for her. Packages start at $25 and are available at www.parkerspostbox.com.
And for those who aspire to send holiday greetings but run out of time (or who are opting to recognize Valentine’s Day instead), Morris offers both the Extra Hands program to stuff, address and mail existing cards or the Plan It All program that adds card selection and stamps to the Extra Hands task list.
For more information and to peruse a selection of specialty cards, visit www.katherinemorrisco.com.
