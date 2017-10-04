Go into the woods with October’s couture fashion looks

AWAIT - Blazer: Theory “Power” stretch velvet, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Blouse: Frame Victorian ruffled button-front silk, $325, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Jeans: JEN7 metallic striped skinny ankle, $178, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Aquazzura black cosmic pearl pump, $895, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Hueb, Labyrinth, $30,740. Bag: Gucci “Dionysis” clutch with lion clasp, $1,890, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Ross Haileyrhailey@star-telegram.com
Great fashion is synonymous with courage, reflected when women are unafraid to take risks to achieve the look that mirrors their personality. Inspired by the trends at fashion week, we feature velvet, plaid and layering for women with a bold, determined spirit.
RENDEZVOUS - Dress: Haute Hippie “Bonita” mixed media tux, $695, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Jimmy Choo “Krissy” embellished velvet sandal, $995, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Purse: Chloe “Nile” circle ring clutch, $1,750, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Ring: Hueb, gold Tribal, $4,490. Earrings: Hueb, Luminus, $32,660. Necklace: Madewell gold chain choker, $35, Nordstrom.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
LINGER - Sweater: Tibi ribbed merino wool, $375, Nordstrom. Skirt: Tibi “Delmont” draped midi, $395, Nordstrom. Shoes: Tory Burch “Carlotta” embroidered bootie, $528, Nordstrom. Sunglasses: Chloe “Jackson” round, $396, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Cara blue multi stone, $24, Nordstrom. Bracelet: Kendra Scott gold stackable beads, $95, Nordstrom. Necklace: Panacea burgundy tassel, $54, Nordstrom. Ring: Madewell gold cuff, $18, Nordstrom.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
REMAIN - Dress: Rebecca Taylor black with pointelle lace, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Top dress: Co button down hi-lo white, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Stuart Weizman black embellished boots, $695, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Purse: Valentino light pink with chain detail, $2,295, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Necklace: Hipchik Couture Remi Seed Pearl, $325, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Oscar de la Renta black stacks hoop, $425, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Belt: Brighton, stylist’s own.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
FORESEE - Shirt: Topshop black corset tee, $55, Nordstrom. Pants: Theory plaid cuffed crop pant, $345, Nordstrom. Jacket: Vince Camuto gold shimmer bomber, $199, Nordstrom. Shoes: Prada green velvet jeweled, $990, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Oscar de la Renta black and gold chain, $395, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Bracelet: Gold cuff, $295, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
ANTICIPATE - Top: Alexis “Pollie” lace bodysuit, $350, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Skirt: Cinq á Sept, “Amora” tiered high-low, $595, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Boots: Stuart Weitzman “Suburb” embellished knee high, $845, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Hueb, Moon Rain, $18,990.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
EXPECT - Dress: Theory blue silk, $375, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Coat: Theory camel trench, $795, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Belt: Tibi “Chester Glen” plaid wool corset, $350, Nordstrom. Shoes: Aquazzura blue embellished bootie, $1,195, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Sunglasses: Gucci Swarovski squared cat-eye, $675, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Oscar de la Renta pearly tassel clip-ons, $395, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
