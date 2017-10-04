AWAIT - Blazer: Theory “Power” stretch velvet, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Blouse: Frame Victorian ruffled button-front silk, $325, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Jeans: JEN7 metallic striped skinny ankle, $178, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Aquazzura black cosmic pearl pump, $895, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Hueb, Labyrinth, $30,740. Bag: Gucci “Dionysis” clutch with lion clasp, $1,890, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.
AWAIT - Blazer: Theory “Power” stretch velvet, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Blouse: Frame Victorian ruffled button-front silk, $325, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Jeans: JEN7 metallic striped skinny ankle, $178, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Aquazzura black cosmic pearl pump, $895, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Hueb, Labyrinth, $30,740. Bag: Gucci “Dionysis” clutch with lion clasp, $1,890, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
AWAIT - Blazer: Theory “Power” stretch velvet, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Blouse: Frame Victorian ruffled button-front silk, $325, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Jeans: JEN7 metallic striped skinny ankle, $178, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Aquazzura black cosmic pearl pump, $895, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Hueb, Labyrinth, $30,740. Bag: Gucci “Dionysis” clutch with lion clasp, $1,890, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Style

Go into the woods with October’s couture fashion looks

styled by Alexandrea Cohen/The Campbell Agency

photos by Ross Hailey

model Kathryn Havens/The Campbell Agency

hair and makeup artist Rick Flores/The Campbell Agency

October 04, 2017 6:00 AM

Great fashion is synonymous with courage, reflected when women are unafraid to take risks to achieve the look that mirrors their personality. Inspired by the trends at fashion week, we feature velvet, plaid and layering for women with a bold, determined spirit.

Indulge Fashion 4
RENDEZVOUS - Dress: Haute Hippie “Bonita” mixed media tux, $695, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Jimmy Choo “Krissy” embellished velvet sandal, $995, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Purse: Chloe “Nile” circle ring clutch, $1,750, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Ring: Hueb, gold Tribal, $4,490. Earrings: Hueb, Luminus, $32,660. Necklace: Madewell gold chain choker, $35, Nordstrom.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Indulge Fashion 1
LINGER - Sweater: Tibi ribbed merino wool, $375, Nordstrom. Skirt: Tibi “Delmont” draped midi, $395, Nordstrom. Shoes: Tory Burch “Carlotta” embroidered bootie, $528, Nordstrom. Sunglasses: Chloe “Jackson” round, $396, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Cara blue multi stone, $24, Nordstrom. Bracelet: Kendra Scott gold stackable beads, $95, Nordstrom. Necklace: Panacea burgundy tassel, $54, Nordstrom. Ring: Madewell gold cuff, $18, Nordstrom.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Indulge Fashion 2
REMAIN - Dress: Rebecca Taylor black with pointelle lace, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Top dress: Co button down hi-lo white, $495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoes: Stuart Weizman black embellished boots, $695, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Purse: Valentino light pink with chain detail, $2,295, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Necklace: Hipchik Couture Remi Seed Pearl, $325, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Oscar de la Renta black stacks hoop, $425, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Belt: Brighton, stylist’s own.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Indulge Fashion 3
FORESEE - Shirt: Topshop black corset tee, $55, Nordstrom. Pants: Theory plaid cuffed crop pant, $345, Nordstrom. Jacket: Vince Camuto gold shimmer bomber, $199, Nordstrom. Shoes: Prada green velvet jeweled, $990, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Oscar de la Renta black and gold chain, $395, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Bracelet: Gold cuff, $295, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Indulge Fashion 7
ANTICIPATE - Top: Alexis “Pollie” lace bodysuit, $350, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Skirt: Cinq á Sept, “Amora” tiered high-low, $595, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Boots: Stuart Weitzman “Suburb” embellished knee high, $845, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Hueb, Moon Rain, $18,990.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Indulge Fashion 5
EXPECT - Dress: Theory blue silk, $375, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Coat: Theory camel trench, $795, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Belt: Tibi “Chester Glen” plaid wool corset, $350, Nordstrom. Shoes: Aquazzura blue embellished bootie, $1,195, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Sunglasses: Gucci Swarovski squared cat-eye, $675, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Oscar de la Renta pearly tassel clip-ons, $395, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Monochromatics are having a moment

Monochromatics are having a moment 0:57

Monochromatics are having a moment
Watch an unforgettable father-daughter dance at wedding in McKinney 1:05

Watch an unforgettable father-daughter dance at wedding in McKinney
Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star 1:03

Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

View More Video