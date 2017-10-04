The Shops at Clearfork open! With more coming in 2018

2:41 Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump Pause

1:00 NYPD officer mistakenly tackles tennis star James Blake

2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

0:10 Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel

1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting

2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 28