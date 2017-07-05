Clockwise from Shiseido: 1. Shiseido Oil-free UV Protector, 2. bareMinerals Correcting Concealer, 3. Supergoop Invisible Setting Powder, 4. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+, 5. IGK 1995 Shampoo and Texturizer, 6. Macadamia Professional Sun Shield Dry Oil Veil and 7. Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick.
Clockwise from Shiseido: 1. Shiseido Oil-free UV Protector, 2. bareMinerals Correcting Concealer, 3. Supergoop Invisible Setting Powder, 4. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+, 5. IGK 1995 Shampoo and Texturizer, 6. Macadamia Professional Sun Shield Dry Oil Veil and 7. Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick. Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
Style

July 05, 2017 6:00 AM

Lotions of Refuge: Protect yourself from harmful UV rays with hair, face and body products

by Courtney Ortega | photo by Ross Hailey

’Tis the season for backyard barbecues, softball games, pool parties and stocking up on beauty products that offer maximum UV protection. To help keep you safe from sun damage, we rounded up the best products for your hair, face and body.

1 Light as a feather

Say goodbye to the thick, greasy sunscreens of yesteryear and hello to Shiseido’s Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SPF 42. Formulated for everyday use, the lightweight, oil-free sunscreen helps safeguard your face against UV rays and other daily environmental aggressors. $33, Neiman Marcus.

2 Cover it up

Worn in tandem with a daily sunscreen, SPF-infused concealer helps protect the delicate skin under your eyes from damage that will result in fine lines and crow’s feet. One of our favorite options is the BareMinerals Correcting Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, which pulls double-duty by combining a full coverage concealer with SPF protection. $21, Nordstrom.

3 Hello, sunshine

Reapplying traditional sunscreen to a face full of makeup during the day can be problematic. Thankfully, Supergoop’s Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 offers a more convenient solution. Applied all over the face, the sweat-resistant mineral powder allows you to refresh your UV protection without disturbing your makeup. $30, Nordstrom.

4 Best face forward

One of the easiest ways to add extra UV protection to your beauty routine this summer is by opting for a foundation formulated with built-in SPF. Available in seven shades, the popular IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream contains SPF 50+ and has a lightweight formula that is perfect for hot, humid days spent outdoors. $38, Sephora.

5 Hair conditioning

Often overlooked, haircare products with UV protection are just as vital during the summer season to help prevent hair from turning dry and brittle. To keep your hair in tip-top condition, look for products like the IGK 1995 2-in-1 shampoo and texturizer, which offers UV and heat protection. $25, Sephora.

6 Tress de-stress

Excessive exposure to the sun can wreak havoc on color-treated hair. To ensure that your hair doesn’t end up looking brassy and dull after a day at the pool, try the new Macadamia Sun Shield Dry Oil. The pre-sun treatment spray is formulated with a combination of oils and nutrients to help minimize loss of color, dryness and damage. $20, https://macadamiahair.com.

7 Protect your pout

Keep your lips hydrated and shielded from harmful UV rays by swiping on Perricone MD’s No Lipstick Lipstick SPF 15. Packed with neuropeptides that restore suppleness and fullness, the anti-aging lip treatment comes in a natural rosy tint that is perfect for the beach or the office. $30, Ulta.✔

Where to shop

Neiman Marcus

5200 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth

817-738-3581

www.neimanmarcus.com

 

Nordstrom

1101 Melbourne Road

Hurst

817-590-2599

http://shop.nordstrom.com

 

Sephora

Several Tarrant-area locations

www.sephora.com

 

Ulta

Several Tarrant-area locations

www.ulta.com

