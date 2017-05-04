Style

May 04, 2017 10:51 AM

Riviera-inspired beachwear and bathing suits

Styled by Maria Gamez Seaminx

Photos by Ross Hailey

Model: Roxanna Redfoot The Campbell Agency

Hair and makeup artist: L.B. Rosser Kim Dawson Agency

Where to shop

Anthropologie

1540 S. University Drive

Fort Worth

817-870-1842

and

Southlake Town Square

266 Grand Ave.

Southlake

817-310-6404

www.anthropologie.com

 

Banana Republic

Several Tarrant-area locations

http://www.bananarepublic.com/

 

Byrd + Bleecker

2070 Kenley St.

Fort Worth

817-989-1500

http://byrdshop.com

 

Dillard’s

Several Tarrant-area locations

www.dillards.com

 

DSW Shoe Warehouse

Several Tarrant-area locations

www.dsw.com

 

J. Crew

Southlake Town Square

334 Grand Ave.

Southlake

817-416-1098

and

University Park Village

1604 S. University Drive,

Suite 503

Fort Worth

817-885-7756

www.jcrew.com

 

Nordstrom

North East Mall

1101 Melbourne Road,

Suite 4000

Hurst

817-590-2599

www.nordstrom.com

 

You Are Here

5109 Pershing Ave.

Fort Worth

817-862-7466

www.youareherefw.com

