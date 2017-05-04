Riviera-inspired beachwear and bathing suits

MADE FOR THE MEDITERRANEAN. Ivory blouse: Gianni Bini “Liz,” $89, Dillard’s. Ruched high-rise bikini bottoms: Allihop, $48, Anthropologie. Hat: Sun N Sand “Ambassador,” $24, Dillard’s.
DAY TO NIGHT. Maxi dress: Lilka “Samarkand,” $168, Anthropologie. Bathing suit: Billabong “Hippie Hooray,” $79.95, Nordstrom. Tote: Ilaria by Giselle, You Are Here, $117. Sandals: Mix No. 6 “Lucee,” $49.95, DSW Shoe Warehouse.
RED HOT. Linen blouse: $88, J. Crew. Bathing suit: Robin Piccone “Ava,” $158, Nordstrom. Straw hat: Betmar “Tricia,” $39, from Dillard’s.
PALM BREEZE. Trench dress: $98, Banana Republic. Bathing suit: Siyu “Eden,” $198, from Anthropologie. Sandals: BCBG “Chiko,” $59.95, DSW. Sunglasses: Krewe, $315, You Are Here. Head scarf: Halogen, $79, Nordstrom.
CHIC TRICK. Bikini top: Kate Spade “New York,” $98, Dillard’s. High-rise bikini bottoms: Kate Spade “New York,” $85, Dillard’s. Cover-up: Flora Nikrooz “Lisette,” $130, Anthropologie. Fan crystal necklace: $118, J. Crew
EVENING ELEGANCE. Bathing suit: RVCA “Doomed Geo,” $75, Nordstrom. Wrap skirt: Masscob, $207, You Are Here. Gold and black necklace: Diane Cotton, $590, You Are Here. Cuff: House of Harlow, $75, Byrd + Bleecker.
SAND OPTIONAL. Bathing suit: Tory Burch, $195, Nordstrom. Cover-up: 14th and Union “Ruana,” $24.97, Nordstrom. Clogs: Loeffler Randall “Elsa,” $395, You Are Here.
