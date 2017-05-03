Three beauty-routine pro tips to prepare for summer

Summer is all about effortless beauty — that easy, breezy “I woke up like this” look that lets your inner beauty come through. This is the time for healthy skin to shine, for makeup to lighten up and for hair to be let down to show its clean, healthy sheen. Of course, effortless doesn’t mean instantaneous. Perfection takes preparation, and it all comes down to the right routine. Here are three pro tips to face the season, beautifully.
Eyebrow Microblading
Eyebrows frame the face, imparting strength and definition. But they can be tricky and time-consuming to maintain, especially for those who must take the time to fill them in every morning with pencil or powder. Jump in the pool, swim in the surf or simply spend too much time in the sun and, just like that, they’re gone.
Recently, however, a procedure called microblading has been gaining popularity, and it promises to bring less-than-perfect brows back up to par. Microblading is the application of ink to the brow with a blade in short brushstrokes that mimic actual hairs — similar to tattooing but far more precise. The result is a natural-looking brow that won’t wash off or melt off in the summer heat, says brow artist Heather Celeste, owner of The Browtini Bar in Fort Worth. Effects can last one to three years.
Microblading is a two-step process: The initial application, which lasts between 90 minutes and two hours, is for shape and symmetry; the second, usually scheduled five to six weeks after the first, is for filling in and touching up. It’s not uncommon to feel discomfort during the procedure, but Celeste, who is a nurse and works under the supervision of a physician, is able to use prescription-strength topical anesthetic.
Celeste says her clients are varied, but most commonly are women looking to widen and lengthen brows that time has thinned, especially due to the onset of menopause. Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the benefits of beautiful, natural-looking brows, but Celeste cautions to plan ahead, especially if you have a special event or vacation on the calendar, as the entire process, including healing, touch-ups and aftercare, can take up to three months.
Details: Microblading at The Browtini Bar starts at $600, and the service includes the first touch-up. 833 Foch St. (inside Ideal Skin MedSpa), Fort Worth, 682-215-2020. www.thebrowtinibar.com.
The DNA Repair Facial
Avoiding the sun in Texas is harder than walking past a Louboutin sample sale, but it’s important to be smart about exposure to minimize its harmful effects. Fortunately, that just got easier — and more luxurious — with the just-launched DNA Repair Facial now available at the Well & Being Spa, located inside the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.
This 60-minute facial is described as a medical-grade treatment, and it’s based on the DNA EGF Renewal line of skin-care products developed by Dr. Ronald Moy, a Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon who also serves as the vice president of the Skin Cancer Foundation. Moy developed the line after his decades of research and experience in dermatology convinced him that sunscreen alone was ineffective to prevent skin cancer.
The facial begins with an amino acid glycolic peel that tingles ever so slightly as it gently lifts dead skin cells and preps skin for the application of DNA Growth Factor serum. This unique serum incorporates ingredients developed in Iceland, and it boasts the ability to renew skin at the cellular level and also to increase collagen production. These effects are enhanced by the application of DNA EGF Night Renewal Cream and DNA Intensive Renewal Cream, which contain nurturing and moisturizing peptides, enzymes and botanicals.
The finale of this summer-centric facial includes the application of DNA Defense, a sunscreen formulated to repair and protect against sun damage, followed by a decadent shoulder, neck and hand massage sure to unite body, mind and spirit in health and happiness.
Details: The DNA Repair Facial at the Well & Being Spa ranges from $160 to $170. To book an appointment, call 972-717-2555. 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. www.fourseasons.com/dallas.
Dry Shampoo
Summertime can be especially tough on hair. Too much heat and even the most expert ’do will deflate into a swirl of limp, sweaty strands. Frequent washing also takes its toll, stripping the very oils that are essential to maintaining healthy, shiny hair. For many best-tressed divas, dry shampoo is the solution. It works by absorbing oil from the scalp and hair, returning that freshly washed look and feel without your actually having to wash with shampoo and water.
Dry shampoo also is a summer-critical beauty tool because it can extend the life of a blowout. Just ask the experts: Last month, Drybar, a leading national chain of blowout beauty centers, debuted a new type of dry shampoo that promises to bring blowouts back to life. It’s called the Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo Foam, and it’s formulated to both cleanse and condition. The foam, which is ultra-light and quick-drying, incorporates the benefits of volcanic ash, plant proteins and vitamin B5.
The ash is the key to the clean — it absorbs and traps dirt and debris until it can be washed out with the next shampoo. The proteins and vitamins impart a therapeutic effect, strengthening hair against breakage, reducing friction from brushing, and adding bounce and manageability. Simply whip a small amount in the palm, massage into hair beginning at the roots until it disappears and you’re good to glow.
Details: Detox Whipped Dry Shampoo is $24 for a full-sized container, $13 for travel size. Find it at Drybar (1401 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, 214-989-6136, and 1653 River Run, Suite 161, Fort Worth, 214-989-1653; www.thedrybar.com) and at area Sephora stores.
