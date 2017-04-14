Is this Armani foundation worth the $64 price tag?

Since I started writing Fab or Flub in February 2014, I’ve received a lot of emails from faithful readers asking which products they should be using.
With prom and wedding season in full swing, it seemed like a good time to address the readers who regularly ask me to suggest a good foundation for special occasions where you’re going to be photographed.
While I don’t recommend running out to buy a whole new makeup bag of products for a one-time event, I do think splurging on a good full-coverage foundation that can withstand whatever elements you throw at it (sweaty dance floors included) is a must-have. So I decided to try the new long-wear, high-coverage foundation from the luxury brand Giorgio Armani.
Available at Neiman Marcus for $64, the Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation is a lightweight liquid foundation touted to conceal and blur imperfections to create an even, flawless complexion.
The revolutionary formula, they say, is made with a combination of extremely fine oils for a luminous, grease-free glow and ultra-fine pigments for optimal coverage.
First impression
At $64, Giorgio Armani’s Power Fabric Foundation is definitely a splurge. Unfortunately, the steeper price tag does not mean you get more product. The foundation, which comes in a nice pump-style glass bottle, contains the same amount of product (1 ounce) as most foundations. Unlike the Maestro Glow Foundation I reviewed last year, this one is more suitable for a diverse range of skin tones. The full-coverage formula comes in 20 shades and offers broad-spectrum SPF protection.
To apply the formula, I used my trusty beautyblender. However, the foundation can be applied with a makeup brush or fingers, too. A full pump of foundation was all I needed to cover my entire face, which means the foundation could last you awhile if you use it sparingly. The formula blended beautifully into the skin and did not oxidize or leave behind any streaks.
To set the foundation, I used the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder.
Fab or flub?
Fab! The lightweight formula felt and looked like a second skin, concealing everything from dark circles to broken capillaries around the nose.
In pictures and on video, the foundation looks even better, like a Snapchat filter that creates an even complexion.
But what about its lasting power? The foundation did stay put throughout the day and did not oxidize or turn orange like some full-coverage foundations I’ve tried.
If you’ve got an upcoming event, I highly recommend checking out the Power Fabric Foundation. If it’s still too much of a splurge for your budget, try the Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation.
