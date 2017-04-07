Custom women’s clothing shop fits perfectly at Shops at Clearfork

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:29 Motorcyclist killed after running red light and slamming into car

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

3:38 Summit sprinter excels at 400 meters

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:17 Tony Romo's place in Dallas Cowboys QB history

0:58 Jason Garrett says no one knows if Tony Romo can handle a 16-game season

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang