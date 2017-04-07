Custom women’s clothing shop fits perfectly at Shops at Clearfork

Double R, the area’s first fully custom women’s clothing store, will join a growing roster of upscale retailers opening this fall at The Shops at Clearfork.
For Double R’s owners, Jen and Ravi Ratan, coming to Fort Worth will be a family affair as well. They’ll be opening around the corner in Clearfork from Q Clotheir, a custom men’s clothing store owned by Ravi’s brother, Raja Ratan.
“My husband grew up in the business,” said Jen Ratan. He co-founded Q Clothier and Cufflinks, Inc. “About four or five years ago, we decided we wanted to try something new.”
So they spent about a year testing the concept of custom shirts and clothes for women. “We’d ask our friends, ‘Let us make you a shirt,’ ” she said. “After a lot of testing and visiting tailoring workshops, about 3 1/2 years ago we opened in Uptown (Dallas).”
She describes Double R as a “women’s dream closet,” with hundreds of fabrics and styles, plus a candy bar and champagne.
“There has been custom clothing for men for as long as we can remember,” said Jen Ratan. “Women have more details than men.” So Double R employs more women tailors, because they understand those details.
Custom shirts start at $225; dresses $600; and jackets $800, but depending on the fabric some items can cost more than $1,000. It takes three to four weeks for an order to be delivered. Customers can also get fitted online.
Ratan says Double R’s customers usually come from one of two sectors: “The carpool mom -- she’s got kids from preschool all the way up to college age -- but she gets out of her Lululemon and gets dressed every day.”
“There’s also the working woman --female executives, attorneys, finance people. They need to elevate their look from J Crew. They want something that states their individuality.”
Double R will be among several retailers and restaurants making their first foray into Fort Worth at the upscale Shops at Clearfork, a mixed-use development in the southwest part of the city. Clearfork already has commitments from brands such as Burberry, Tiffany, Tory Burch and Louis Vuitton and is anchored by a sparkling new 95,000-square-foot Neiman Marcus.
Rise No. 1, a popular Dallas souffle spot, has applied for a liquor license to open its new location in Clearfork, and so has Malai Kitchen, a critically acclaimed Vietnamese-Thai fusion restaurant with locations in Dallas’ West Village and Southlake.
AMC Theatres is also planning to open a luxury, eight-screen complex at Clearfork, as is Pinstripes, a bowling and bocce restaurant/bar.
Most of the new businesses are planning to open this fall.
Comments