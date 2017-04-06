Style

April 6, 2017 1:53 PM

Monochromatic dressing is anything but dull. Make a strong statement with a single shade.

styling by Juan Lerma/The Campbell Agency

photos by Ross Hailey

model Cali Stewart/Kim Dawson Agency

hair and makeup artist Walter Fuentes/The Campbell Agency

Monochromatics are having a moment

Watch Indulge Magazine's fashion short featuring Cali Stewart in strong, single shades.

Video by Jeremy Cannon
 

 

Where to shop

Belk

Several Tarrant-area locations

www.belk.com

 

Byrd + Bleecker

2070 Kenley St.

Fort Worth

817-989-1500

http://byrdshop.com

 

Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry

By appointment only.

Southlake

817-938-5908

www.couturerocksonline.com

 

Neiman Marcus Fort Worth

5200 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth

817-738-3581

www.neimanmarcus.com

 

Pax & Parker

1621 River Run, Suite 116

Fort Worth

817-439-9581

www.paxandparker.com

 

Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes

3000 S. Hulen St., Suite 158

Fort Worth

817-377-9399

and

6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Suite 103

Fort Worth

817-731-2555

www.stanleyeisenmanshoes.com

 

Tiffany’s Fine Jewelry

Dallas

www.etsy.com/shop/Tiffanysfinejewelry

 

Tootsies

8300 Preston Road, Suite 200

Dallas

214-696-9993

www.tootsies.com

