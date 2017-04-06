Monochromatic dressing is anything but dull. Make a strong statement with a single shade.

BEE BEAUTIFUL. Metallic and floral sweater: Brunello Cucinelli, $1,345, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Culottes: Co, $795, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Shoulder bag: Gucci “Pearly Bee,” $2,980, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Scalloped pumps: Christian Louboutin “Pijonina,” $895, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Monili-wrapped leather choker: Brunello Cucinelli, $1,145, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Sunglasses: Tom Ford, $425, Belk. Bracelet: Arme de l’amour, $236, Byrd + Bleecker. Ring: Citrine and rhodolite garnet sterling-silver statement ring, $140, Tiffany’s Fine Jewelry.
SILVER STREAK. Satin tank: Bruncello Cucinelli, $725, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Faux-fur maxi skirt: Brunello Cucinelli, $1,646, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Necklace: 18-karat white and rose gold tassel necklace with 2.2 carats diamonds, $7,000, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry. Earrings: 18-karat white and rose gold tassel earrings with 4.78 carats diamonds, $15,000, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry. Ring: 18-karat rose gold cocktail ring with 1.91 carats pink sapphire, and 2.46 carats white and champagne diamonds, $5,800, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry.
WHITE HOT. Dress: Trina Turk, $298, Pax & Parker. White blazer: Joie, $298, Pax & Parker. Clutch: Carly convertible by Gigi, $275, Pax & Parker. Sandals: Fendi, $900, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Necklace: Love Light Collection Petroleum Included Quartz, $1600, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry. Ring: Love Light Collection Petroleum Included Quartz, $900, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry. Bracelet: Love Light Collection Petroleum Included Quartz, $1,300, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry.
SHADES OF BLUE. Top: Veronica Beard, $295, Tootsies. Pants: Veronica Beard, $375, Tootsies. Leather jacket: IRO, $1,200, Tootsies. Earrings: 14-karat white gold earrings with 33.41 carats moonstone, 34.3 carats aquamarine, and 3 carats white sapphire, $7,500, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry. Ring: Large sapphire slice ring in 14-karat white gold, $2,700, Couture Rocks Fine Jewelry.
POWER UP. Dress: Akris, $3,490, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Jacket: Akris, $3,990, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Wavy monili fringe choker: Brunello Cucinelli, $1,995, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: Lauren Ralph Lauren, $40, Belk. Bracelet: Antique-style opal bangle in sterling silver, $210, Tiffany’s Fine Jewelry.
LOOK SHARP. Monili stripe silk V-neck top: Brunello Cucinelli, $2,125, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Short sleeve cropped jacket: Brunello Cucinelli, $2,495, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Cropped pants: Brunello Cucinelli, $845, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Pumps: Valentino “Rockstud,” $1,075, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Handbag: Michael Kors, $298, Belk. Necklace: Natural sapphire necklace in sterling silver, $325, Tiffany’s Fine Jewelry. Bracelet: Natural sapphire bracelet in sterling silver, $254, Tiffany’s Fine Jewelry.
ANIMAL INSTINCTS. Jacket: Veronica Beard, $695, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Pants: Veronica Beard, $395, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Crop top: Bailey44 “Cayo Largo,” $148, Pax & Parker. Shoes: Donald J. Pliner, $278, Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes. Clutch: $275, Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes. Earrings: Homini Apollo, $188, Byrd + Bleecker.
NEXT DIMENSION. Jacket: Cinq a Sept, $425, Tootsies. Sweater: Derek Lam “10 Crosby,” $395, Tootsies. Horn and java glass bracelet: Akola, $195, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth. Earrings: True, $18, Belk.
PRETTY STRONG. Asymmetric satin top: Elizabeth and James “Angela,” $295, Tootsies. Asymmetric satin midi skirt: Elizabeth and James “Ailie,” $295, Tootsies. Shoes: Pelle Moda, $195, Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes. Sunglasses: Tom Ford, $425, Belk. Earrings: Tri gold flower earrings with pavè cubic zirconia, $110, Tiffany’s Fine Jewelry. Bracelet: Rose gold, yellow gold and sterling silver pavè flower cuff with freshwater pearl, $190, Tiffany’s Fine Jewelry.
