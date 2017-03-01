Style

March 1, 2017 11:56 AM

Garden Variety

styled by Maria Gamez/Seaminx Agency

photos by Ross Hailey

model Effy Harvard/Kim Dawson Agency

hair and makeup artist Walter Fuentes/Campbell Agency

Where to Shop

Banana Republic

Several Tarrant locations

Byrd + Bleecker

2070 Kenley St.

Fort Worth

817-989-1500

http://byrdshop.com

COS

www.cosstores.com

DSW

Several Tarrant locations

J. Crew

Southlake Town Square

334 Grand Ave.

Southlake

817-416-1098

and

University Park Village

1604 S. University Drive, Suite 503

Fort Worth

817-885-7756

Michael Kors

Southlake Town Square

252 Grand Ave.

Southlake

817-442-1505

and

1612 S. University Drive

Fort Worth

817-332-5700

www.michaelkors.com

Neiman Marcus Fort Worth

5200 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth

817-738-3581

www.neimanmarcus.com

Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes

3000 S. Hulen St., Suite 158

Fort Worth

817-377-9399

and

6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Suite 103

Fort Worth,

817-731-2555

www.stanleyeisenmanshoes.com

You Are Here

5109 Pershing Ave.

Fort Worth

817-862-7466

http://youareherefw.com

Zara

Galleria Dallas

13350 Dallas Parkway

Dallas

972-392-0622

and

NorthPark Center

8687 North Central Expressway

214-360-4771

www.zara.com

Related content

Style

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

View more video

Entertainment Videos