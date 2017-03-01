Garden Variety

Where to Shop
Banana Republic
Several Tarrant locations
Byrd + Bleecker
2070 Kenley St.
Fort Worth
817-989-1500
http://byrdshop.com
COS
DSW
Several Tarrant locations
J. Crew
Southlake Town Square
334 Grand Ave.
Southlake
817-416-1098
and
University Park Village
1604 S. University Drive, Suite 503
Fort Worth
817-885-7756
Michael Kors
Southlake Town Square
252 Grand Ave.
Southlake
817-442-1505
and
1612 S. University Drive
Fort Worth
817-332-5700
www.michaelkors.com
Neiman Marcus Fort Worth
5200 Monahans Ave.
Fort Worth
817-738-3581
www.neimanmarcus.com
Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes
3000 S. Hulen St., Suite 158
Fort Worth
817-377-9399
and
6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Suite 103
Fort Worth,
817-731-2555
www.stanleyeisenmanshoes.com
You Are Here
5109 Pershing Ave.
Fort Worth
817-862-7466
http://youareherefw.com
Zara
Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Parkway
Dallas
972-392-0622
and
NorthPark Center
8687 North Central Expressway
214-360-4771
www.zara.com
Comments