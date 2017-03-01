The Art of Neiman Marcus Fort Worth

At the new Neiman Marcus store in Fort Worth, gorgeous art and cutting-edge technology live together in beautiful harmony. While technological advances such as “memory mirrors” and a “virtual jukebox” help create modern shopping experiences, it is the artwork hung in nearly every nook and cranny of the 95,000-square-foot space that makes time spent there positively serene.
“[Co-founder] Herbert Marcus believed that when you’re looking at merchandise, the eye needs a place to rest,” says Ginger Reeder, Neiman Marcus vice president of corporate communications. “So the artwork is not a backdrop. It’s to be showcased.”
Ninety percent of the pieces were handpicked by Stanley Marcus and transferred from the former Ridgmar Mall store. Local artists were called upon to create works for specific spaces. Two colorful paintings by Fort Worth artist John Holt Smith, for instance, flank either side of the couture evening gowns section. “When Neiman’s commissioned the paintings,” Smith says, “we wanted to have subject matter that was related to North Texas.” So his paintings are based on photographs of wildflowers and a girl swimming in water.
Other can’t-miss works: Original Halston sketches found in each of the couture fitting rooms, a Frank Stella in the men’s department and two Matisses in the customer service lounge.
Creating a gallerylike experience is something store manager Scott Mitchell is particularly proud of. “You will discover some really beautiful pieces throughout the collection,” he says.
