Say yes to a discounted dress at these March DFW bridal trunk shows

Brides-to-be, get ready to mark your calendars. Several of DFW’s top bridal boutiques are hosting special events coming up, and it’s the perfect opportunity to score your dream dress.
- Dallas-based Warren Barrón will host a bridal sample sale from noon to 3 p.m. March 5. The annual event will feature dresses from designers like Monique Lhuillier, Vera Wang, Elizabeth Fillmore, Carolina Herrera and Lela Rose at up to 90 percent off. No appointment necessary. 6731 Snider Plaza, Dallas, 214-526-8400, http://warrenbarron.com.
- Stop by StarDust Celebrations in Plano this month for trunks shows by designers Eve of Milady and Sottero & Midgley. The Eve of Milady Trunk Show takes place March 3-5, while the Sottero & Midgley Trunk Show is March 10-12. Appointments are not required, but strongly suggested. 6464 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, 972-781-1619, http://stardustcelebrations.com.
- Join Bliss Bridal in Fort Worth on March 5 for a bridal sample sale featuring more than 100 gowns up to 75 percent off. The event, which benefits the Humane Society of North Texas, will also include a selection of bridesmaid gowns priced at $20-$40. Tickets are $5 each and parties are limited to five persons total. 4624 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, 817-332-4696, www.blissfw.com.
- Lulu’s Bridal hosts trunk shows for runway favorite Pronovias Barcelona on March 3-5, Ti Adora by Alvina Valenta on March 10-12, Allure Bridals on March 17-19 and Willowby on March 31-April 2. Call for an appointment. 1215 Dragon St., Dallas, 214-871-9610, www.lulusbridal.com.
- Molly’s Bridal, which specializes in curvy brides, welcomes Allure Bridals for a trunk show March 17-19 and hosts Watters on March 31-April 2. Call for an appointment. 1202 Dragon St., Suite 103, Dallas, 972-388-5230, http://mollysbridal.com.
- De Ma Fille shows Tara Keely’s spring collection in a trunk show March 3-4. Brides will get 10 percent off the designer’s gowns during the event. 2964 Park Hill Drive, Fort Worth, 817-921-2964, http://demafille.com.
Staff writer Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this report.
Comments