IT Cosmetics introduces first solid serum foundation

Inspired by the brand’s popular Confidence in a Cream Moisturizing Super Cream, IT Cosmetics has launched a new face product called Confidence in a Compact ($38, Ulta). Developed with the help of plastic surgeons and dermatologists, the first-ever solid serum foundation comes loaded with skin-enhancing ingredients aimed to help boost your skin’s natural regenerative cycle.
Suitable for all skin types, Confidence in a Compact combines a full-coverage foundation with SPF 50+ and a roster of nourishing skin-care ingredients that includes anti-aging hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, squalane, antioxidants and super ceramide cream. With regular use, the moisturizing foundation promises to restore visible radiance, improve firmness and reduce the look of pores, discoloration, lines and wrinkles.
First impression
Available in seven shade options ranging from fair to deep, the foundation is housed in a palm-size mirrored compact made of plastic. Inside are separate chambers for the a round sponge applicator and the solid serum foundation.
To apply the foundation, I tried two methods. The first time, I used a beautyblender sponge, which I rubbed into the foundation and then patted my face. The second time, I used the new IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin Skin Smoothing Complexion Brush. While both forms of application worked well, I preferred the beautyblender and its ability to reach every nook and cranny of my face.
The foundation’s creamy formula blends effortlessly and feels weightless on the skin. Coverage falls somewhere between medium and full, though I still needed the help of my Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Concealer for extra coverage under my eyes. To keep with the natural look, I set the foundation with the finely-milled Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro-Powder.
Fab or flub?
Fab! Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact is the perfect product for those who are looking for a multitasking foundation. With just one swipe, the solid serum foundation blurs your skin’s imperfections and leaves behind a natural-looking finish that is radiant.
While some foundations can feel heavy on the skin or pore clogging, Confidence in a Compact feels more like a second skin. Its lightweight formula is hydrating without being too greasy, and it doesn’t get cakey or settle into fine lines. Over time as I’ve used the foundation, my skin’s appearance has looked brighter and more even.
For anyone in the market for a new foundation this spring or summer, I highly recommend trying out this one. As the weather warms up and the humidity rises, I prefer to keep makeup minimal and reach for lightweight formulas that won’t melt off my face.
This has just enough coverage without making your skin feel like it can’t breathe, and it has added SPF that’s sure to come in handy.
