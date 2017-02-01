Style

February 1, 2017 11:52 AM

To have and to hold: Shoes and bags for the bride

By Jenny B. Davis

Special to Indulge

Inspired pairings of shoes and bags accent every element of an extraordinary wedding. Scroll through the photos to find the ones for you.

WHERE TO SHOP

Banana Republic

Multiple locations

 

Michael Kors

University Village

1612 S. University Drive, Suite 401A

Fort Worth

682-703-4932

and

Southlake Town Square

252 Grand Ave.

Southlake

817-442-1505

 

Neiman Marcus Fort Worth (new store location)

The Shops at Clearfork

5200 Monahans Ave.

Fort Worth

817-738-3581

www.neimanmarcus.com

 

Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes

3000 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth

817-377-9399

and

6333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

817-731-2555

www.stanleyeisenmanshoes.com

 

You Are Here

5109 Pershing Ave.

Fort Worth

817-862-7466

