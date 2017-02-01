Say ‘I do’ to these bold bridal gown trends for 2017

Goodbye, sweetheart necklines and dainty cap sleeves. Bridal gowns in 2017 are trending less demure and more unconventional, featuring design elements and embellishments that have today’s brides saying “I do” with confidence. From sexy plunging necklines to whimsical three-dimensional floral appliques, here are the year’s most important looks in down-the-aisle style.
Take the Plunge
Not for the faint of heart (or the conservative bride), the plunging neckline is the most daring gown trend of the year. It is also one of the most flattering. The risqué look not only highlights the decolletage, but it also streamlines the body and elongates the torso.
Sottero and Midgley “Margot” dress, price upon request. Ava’s Bridal Couture.
Hayley Paige “Laney” dress (Style 6703), $4,180. StarDust Celebrations.
A Cut Above
Wedding gowns with cutouts offer fashion-forward brides the chance to show some skin in a more sophisticated way than their high school prom dresses did. Placed just above the hips, peek-a-boo panels help create a sleek, slim figure.
Wtoo by Watters “Lenora” dress (Style 17120B), price upon request. Bliss Bridal.
In Full Bloom
Spring may still be a month away, but this year’s dresses are blooming with 3-D floral appliques. Made from materials like soft organza, crystals and lace, these dainty embellishments add romantic and artistic detailing to gowns of any season.
Viktor & Rolf “Flower Blossom” dress, price upon request. Warren Barrón.
Hayley Paige “Paige” Dress (Style 6601), $7,480. StarDust Celebrations.
Shoulder to Shoulder
Whether a bride wants to look sophisticated or sensual, an off-the-shoulder gown can be contemporary or timeless depending on the fabric and silhouette.
Louvienne “Tali” top, $735. Worn with: Louvienne “Celine” gown, $1,950. Lovely Bride.
Amaré Couture Bridal “Aria” dress (Style C103), price upon request. Bliss Bridal.
Wear the Pants
Who says the bride has to wear a dress? A jumpsuit or pantsuit is chic, sophisticated and — unlike many bridal gowns — comfortable. From easy one-pieces to sleek, tailored two-piece ensembles, the look is an extension of the menswear-inspired fashion trend that’s been dominating runways.
Savannah Miller “Willow” jumpsuit, $1,840. Lovely Bride.
Where to shop
Ava’s Bridal Couture
6500 Camp Bowie Blvd., Suite D
Fort Worth
Bliss Bridal
4624 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth
Lovely Bride
2500 Routh St.
Dallas
StarDust Celebrations
6464 W. Plano Parkway
Plano
http://stardustcelebrations.com
Warren Barrón
6731 Snider Plaza
Dallas
