January 4, 2017 5:43 PM

Old-school workout wear for the new year

styled by Jenny B. Davis

photos by Ross Hailey

model Zandria Theis/The Campbell Agency

hair and makeup Walter Fuentes/The Campbell Agency

Special thanks to Title Boxing Club in downtown Fort Worth for letting us bob and weave around the place for a day. (400 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-870-0000, www.titleboxingclub.com/fort-worth-downtown-tx).

Where to Shop

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Multiple locations

 

Forever 21

Multiple Locations

 

Neiman Marcus Fort Worth

2100 Green Oaks Road

Fort Worth

817-738-3581

www.neimanmarcus.com

 

Title Boxing Club

400 W. Fourth St.

Fort Worth

817-870-0000

www.titleboxingclub.com/fort-worth-downtown-tx

 

Tory Sport NorthPark

8687 North Central Expressway, Suite 1420

NorthPark Center

Dallas

214-363-4933

www.torysport.com.

Urban Outfitters

2735 W. Seventh St.

Fort Worth

817-334-0314

 

You Are Here

5109 Pershing Ave.

Fort Worth

817-862-7466

www.youareherefw.com

