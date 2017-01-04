Old-school workout wear for the new year

Special thanks to Title Boxing Club in downtown Fort Worth for letting us bob and weave around the place for a day. (400 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-870-0000, www.titleboxingclub.com/fort-worth-downtown-tx).
Where to Shop
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Multiple locations
Forever 21
Multiple Locations
Neiman Marcus Fort Worth
2100 Green Oaks Road
Fort Worth
817-738-3581
Title Boxing Club
400 W. Fourth St.
Fort Worth
817-870-0000
www.titleboxingclub.com/fort-worth-downtown-tx
Tory Sport NorthPark
8687 North Central Expressway, Suite 1420
NorthPark Center
Dallas
214-363-4933
www.torysport.com.
Urban Outfitters
2735 W. Seventh St.
Fort Worth
817-334-0314
You Are Here
5109 Pershing Ave.
Fort Worth
817-862-7466
Comments