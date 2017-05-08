Mother’s Day gifts that are as unique and wonderful as she is

From a limited-edition Christmas ornament to a silky sleep mask that will help her get some extra z’s, these gifts come from the heart.
Merry Everything
It’s never too early to think about Christmas. If Mom decorates every room in the house — or if she likes to show her hometown pride in beautiful ways — gift her with Jay Strongwater’s limited-edition “Fort Worth” Christmas ornament. Handcrafted by artisans in Poland, the delicate glass ornament depicts icons of the city: Sundance Square Plaza, a Bass Hall angel, the Fort Worth Stockyards sign, a Herd longhorn and Will Rogers riding a horse. And because just 65 pieces were made, she’ll feel extra special putting it on display. $275, Neiman Marcus.
Sparkle and Shine
Mustard Seed Jewelry is on a mission to help people believe they can make a difference by being a little bit kinder. You’ll be the kindest kid on the block if you give Mom something beautiful from Mustard Seed’s new and limited-edition offerings (which, yes, are made with mustard seeds): embellished stud earrings ($58), arrowhead pendant necklaces ($105), tassel necklaces ($105) and modern architectural cuff bracelets ($68). Each piece is handcrafted in Fort Worth. To purchase or find area retailers, call 844-330-5668 or visit www.mustardseedjewelry.com.
Rock on, Mom
If your mom is a little bit rock ’n’ roll, the new hardcover tome “A Portrait of Bowie” (Cassell, $34.99) is just the thing for her coffee table. The unique book, a tribute to the late David Bowie, includes not only 40 portraits of the rock icon but written tributes by his artistic collaborators and contemporaries, including Cyndi Lauper and Nile Rodgers. Want to be the coolest kid of all? Include tickets to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra concert “The Music of David Bowie,” presented as part of Concerts in the Garden on June 23. Adult table tickets are $32-$52, 817-665-6000 or www.fwsymphony.org.
Mirror Image
Help Mom see how beautiful she is with a compact purse mirror that’s as pretty as a work of art. Each Finn mirror is handmade from layered acrylic resin by artist Paula Giecco in her atelier in Buenos Aires. Giecco named the company after her great-grandmother, an Irish immigrant who moved to South America in the 1900s. Giecco mixes a variety of influences from history and culture as an inspiration for each design. Wrapping bonus: Each one comes with a velveteen sheath and a fabric dust bag. $65, Byrd + Bleecker.
Light the Way
Himalayan candles’ wooden candle trays are crafted in Decatur, Ga., using wooden vessels from India, natural soy wax blends and high-quality essential and fragrance oils. Even better is the company’s backstory: The founder started it in her kitchen as a way to connect with her childhood spent in the Himalayas and as a way to support herself and her young daughter. The largest, multiple-wick candle tray, makes a striking centerpiece. Tobacco Bark and Grapefruit Pine fragrances smell divine. $80, Feathers.
Gorgeous Gadget
Wearable tech has come a long way in looking stylish enough to sport even when you’re not working out. The latest Apple Watch Series 2 is right on trend with its rose gold-tone face. When the pretty pink and midnight woven nylon band was added as an option, it immediately became hard to find in some places. It’s sure to keep Mom moving in the right direction, always in style. $369, Macy’s.
Marvelous Mornings
Here’s a sweet idea: Make Mom brunch, then give her the cookbook containing the recipes you used. Just-released “Breakfast in Texas: Recipes for Elegant Brunches, Down-Home Classics, and Local Favorites” is as fun to read for its bits and bites about Texas’ breakfast culinary heritage as it is to use in the kitchen. Award-winning author Terry Thompson-Anderson writes, “Texas is a melting pot of breakfast styles reflecting the cultural diversity of the state itself.” Think Otto’s German Bistro Kaiserschmarrn (a cross between a souffle and a pancake) from Fredericksburg, and Brennan’s of Houston’s Gymbo Z’Herbes with Cornmeal Drop Biscuits. Fort Worth is represented with recipes from Bird Café, including one for Carne Asada Waffle with Warm Brie and Coffee-Maple Syrup. University of Texas Press, $35.
Sweet Dreams
When you’re a busy mom with a jam-packed schedule, every minute of sleep counts. To help ensure Mom wakes up well-rested and ready to take on the day, slip a luxurious Slip Sleep Mask into a gift basket or pair it with a gift card to her favorite spa. Each mask is made from thick, high-grade long fiber mulberry silk for a soft, comfortable fit, so she can finally get the uninterrupted shuteye she’s always deserved. $45, Dillard’s.
Best Face Forward
For the mom who is makeup-savvy enough to know the difference between strobing and contouring, the Artis Elite Smoke Palm Brush is the perfect gift. The sleek brush is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the palm of the hand and can be used to apply everything from foundation to sunscreen. Made with Artis’ trademark CosmeFibre filaments, the brush delivers a streak-free, flawless finish. $65, Neiman Marcus.
Sunny Days Ahead
Skip the flowers and opt for the sweet scent of Atelier Cologne’s new Clémentine California Cologne Absolue. Made from a delightful combination of clementine, juniper berries and mandarin, the citrusy fragrance is concentrated at 15 percent pure perfume for outstanding lasting power that is guaranteed to keep dear Mom smelling fresh and fantastic all day long. $130, Sephora.
Where to shop
Byrd + Bleecker
2070 Kenley St.
Fort Worth
817-989-1500
Dillard’s
Several Tarrant-area locations
Feathers
2621 Whitmore St.
Fort Worth
682-312-9333
Macy’s
Several Tarrant-area locations
Neiman Marcus
5200 Monahans Ave.
Fort Worth
Sephora
Several Tarrant-area locations
