Products designed to enhance your triathlon performance

Here’s what you need to know to join the Tri Fort Worth, which will be May 21.
Competition and spectator events will be taking place around Fort Worth. Half Iron Distance Triathlon, $285. Full Iron Distance Triathlon, $485. For more information about the events and to register, visit www.trifortworth.com.
Need for Speed
The Cervélo P5x was designed for triathlons, taking into account speed and fit, but also travel and transitions. Its features, including its shift and breaking cables and its wheel-shaft design, were all carefully crafted to enhance speed. Its water-bottle holder is even designed with aerodynamics in mind. By special order from Fort Worth Cycling & Fitness and Bicycle World.
Track and Train
Garmin’s Forerunner 935 training tracker was designed with the triathlete in mind. Track not just your heart rate, but your running cadence and stride length, bike time seated versus standing, and your swim distance, stroke and pace. The smart watch’s app also analyzes the data it tracks, allowing you to adjust your training schedule to maximize efficiency. Quantities are limited, and shipments come in waves, so be sure to get on Garmin’s availability list. $499-$649.99, limited availability at buy.garmin.com.
Future Greatness
Giro's Aerohead MIPS looks like the helmet of the future. Its design takes into account aerodynamics, with its silhouette aiming to trick the wind. The ventilation system ensures your head will stay cool no matter the outside temperature. The eye shield has a magnetic anchor to allow for easy storage of the lens. $250, www.giro.com or by order from Colonel's Bicycles and Sun & Ski.
Eyes for Miles
Oakley’s Jawbreaker Prizm Road Tour de France glasses are as cool-looking as they are functional. Oakley knows sports glasses, and these take into account fit and airflow, as well as lens technology. Its Prizm road lenses are specifically designed to help cyclists spot subtle changes in street surfaces. $230, www.oakley.com.
Killer Vision
Orca Killa Vision open-water goggles are thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort and visibility. The head strap is designed for quick and easy adjustments, and the 3-D gasket aims to reduce pressure around the eye. Orca bills its UltraFUSE rubber technology as a breakthrough leak-free innovation. Its anti-fog technology ensures clear vision throughout your swim. $25, order at Tri Shop or www.orca.com.
In the Bag
Carry your gear in style with the Zoot Ultra Tri Bag. The bag takes into account your every need, with an ultra-lightweight fabric design and components for all of your gear. The reflective detailing is perfect for visibility during early start times. $125, www.zootsports.com.
Suit Up
TYR takes its triathlon suit seriously. The TYR Carbon Zip Back Tri Suit's fabric is crafted to help lower your body temperature and heart rate to result in more efficient breathing. It's also ultra-quick-drying, making your transition from wet to dry a breeze. $249.99, www.tyr.com or by order from Tri Shop.
Where to Shop
Bicycle World
1201 E. Texas 114
Southlake
817-251-9202
Colonel’s Bicycles
851 Foch St.
Fort Worth
817-924-1333
Fort Worth Cycling & Fitness
3315 Cherry Lane
Fort Worth
817-244-7911
Sun & Ski
Several area locations
Tri Shop
6101 Windhaven Parkway, Suite 100
Plano
972-378-5476
