Brides reveal one special detail they loved about their weddings

With countless components involved in the blissful blur of tying the knot, trying to think of a way to make a celebration stand out can seem overwhelming. Yet, love, as they say, is in the details. Brides who got married last year recall the one special detail they loved most about their weddings.
Our Theme
“I knew exactly where I wanted to have the reception — Globe Life Park. My dad works in baseball, so we had to get married in the offseason or he said he may not show up. We chose the date because it was the first Saturday after the World Series. My photographer, Kelly Gavin, is the Texas Rangers’ official photographer, so we were able to have access to the field for pictures. Chuck Morgan, the Rangers announcer, was a guest of the wedding so he graciously agreed to announce the bridal party. He allowed each member to pick their own walk-up song and announced the party as if it were the starting lineup. We tried to incorporate a baseball theme to the reception and had a custom bat with our names and wedding date, baseballs with our wedding date, and cake toppers of a pitcher and catcher. We even had a popcorn station that opened up after dinner.”
— Rebecca Blake and Christopher Montgomery, Nov. 5, 2016
Reception Venue: Globe Life Park, Arlington, texas.rangers.mlb.com/tex/ballpark Cake Design: Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, Arlington, sugarbeesweets.com
Our Music
“We had a gospel choir at cocktail hour as guests arrived at River Crest Country Club. This was very special to us — choosing a fun way to kick off the party but staying true to our Christian values of having a great time while honoring God. Their performance was beautiful and so uplifting. It was almost like they were our cheering squad as we all entered the ballroom. The guests loved it. We did not tell many people there would be a gospel choir, so everyone was pleasantly surprised. It was so angelic and amazing.”
— Allie Smith and Kane Elenburg, March 12, 2016
Wedding Planner: Tami Winn Events, tamiwinn.com Choir: Gospel of Light Choir led by Benita Arterberry, bravoentertainment.com/talent/the-gospel-of-light-choir
Our Artwork
“I’m a graphic designer and have branded a number of companies. I thought, ‘Why couldn’t I do the same for my wedding?’ I wanted my wedding to have a unique look, which led me to design a pattern that was used in all aspects. Probably the most unique element was turning the pattern into custom fabric that was used for table overlays, table runners and napkins at our reception site, the Maddox-Muse Center at Bass Hall. My experience with my wedding inspired me to quit my job and start my own business doing event and stationery design.”
— Courtney Lackner and John Wesley McCoy III, May 28, 2016
Wedding Planner: The Perfect Plan Events, www.theperfectplanevents.com Wedding Graphics: Engaging Design www.engagingdesign.com
Our Destination
“The location of the service and the time of the year that we decided to have our destination wedding in Colorado were perfect. It was not too crowded or too busy, which made the location great for our family and friends when it came to activities and accommodations. The aspen trees were beautiful, and I’m so thankful for our photographers, who drove us to the top of the mountain for pictures.”
— Mallory Kennedy and Cole Parkey, Oct. 22, 2016
Wedding Planner: Banks & Leaf, www.banksandleaf.com Ceremony Site: The Chapel at Beaver Creek, Eagle, Colo., www.beavercreekchapel.com Photography: Nate and Jenny Weddings, www.nateandjennyweddings.com
Our Dance Floor
“One really unique thing about our reception was our dance floor, which was a bold black and white design. Black and white is classy, and I couldn’t choose a color. Everyone was blown away. It was really great to have everyone so wowed by such a simple addition to the reception. It really fit the venue, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and almost looked like an art installation. Since we have such a wonderfully diverse family and group of friends, the music was a little all over the place — everything from selections from the George of the Jungle soundtrack to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.”
— Emilee Taylor and Jeff Gaulding, Oct. 29, 2016
Wedding Planner: Tami Winn Events, tamiwinn.com Dance Floor: DFW Dance Floors, www.dfwdancefloors.com
Comments