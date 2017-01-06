Best wireless ear buds and headphones for workouts

It’s time to get serious about wireless workouts. The new iPhone 7 is notably missing an auxiliary jack, which means other smartphones that double as music devices are likely to follow suit.
Forget the arguments: Yes, they’re easy to misplace, and we get it: You don’t need one more thing to charge.
We’re focusing on ear buds made for sports; we promise these super smart headphones are worth keeping track of — and their battery life is so impressive you’ll be able to run (or even walk) next month’s Cowtown Marathon without needing a backup.
Scroll through to see some of the best of the best.
Where to Shop
Best Buy
Multiple area locations
Bose
Grand Prairie Premium Outlets
2950 I-20 Frontage Road
Grand Prairie
972-602-6709
and
Grapevine Mills
3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway
Grapevine
972-874-0724
Office Depot
Multiple area locations
Comments