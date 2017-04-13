The latest gear for green thumbs

Smart Water: No green thumb? No problem. Plant your Edyn water sensor in the ground, and it will monitor the conditions of the soil and environment, sending data to your smartphone. Edyn measures moisture, water, temperature and light, then matches the data with its plant databases, ensuring the best care for your plants. $99.99 for the water sensor, $69 for the water valve, www.edyn.com.
Don’t Get Hosed: Revolutionize the way you water with this game-changing hose setup. The Aquor House Hydrant rethinks the way a garden hose connects to your home, getting rid of the tough-to-turn nozzles that seem to constantly leak. The twist-and-lock design makes watering simple, mess-free and a lot easier on the eyes. $89.95, www.aquorwatersystems.com.
Mow No More: Check an item off your weekly chore list when you take home one of Husqvarna’s robot lawn mowers. The mowers can seamlessly navigate your lawn, dodging plants and rocks, taking the back-breaking work out of yard maintenance. Though the mower can drive itself, you can also control it from an app, allowing you to track its status anywhere. $1,999.95-$3,499.95, www.husqvarna.com.
Smile for the Camera: You may not have time to sit and watch your plants grow, but the Brinno TLC200 Pro and its ATH120 weather-resistant housing do. Set up the camera and its case in your garden, set the timer, and wait. You’ll be mesmerized by the transformation you see, whether it’s watching a tomato ripen on the vine or a flower bloom. $179.95, Amazon.com.
Grow Inside: If you’re not a fan of the great outdoors, get on the waitlist for the Grobo Hydroponic Grow Box and bring the garden inside. The Wi-Fi-enabled garden box completely controls the growing environment, monitoring temperature and humidity, emitting photon lights, and filtering carbon. Grow vegetables, herbs and fruit all from the comfort of your couch. $1,399, https://grobo.io.
Lights Fantastic: Take control of outdoor ambiance with MiPOW’s Playbulb garden lights. The lights are powered by the sun and can be controlled on your smartphone. Change the color and tone, set up groups to control certain areas, or get playful and have the lights dance and blink. Your back yard is sure to have the perfect lighting for any occasion. $39.99, Brookstone.
Beauty and the Bin: Your trash gets a makeover with the LadyBagsSF Reclaimed Wood Compost Bin. The box is a great alternative to its mostly plastic and petroleum-based counterparts, and it’s lovely enough to put on display. Repurposing your table scraps has never been so chic. $300, Sur La Table.
