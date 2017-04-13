Homes

April 13, 2017 1:23 PM

The latest gear for green thumbs

by Bailey Shiffler Larson

It’s officially time to turn attention outdoors. Make your hours in the garden even more productive this season by gearing up with the latest gadgets. No need for a green thumb when technology is on your side.

Scroll through the photos above to see and read about each item.

Freelancer Bailey Shiffler Larson has about one-third of a green thumb.

Where to Shop

Brookstone

North East Mall

1101 Melbourne Road

Hurst

817-268-7083

www.brookstone.com

 

Sur La Table

1151 E. Southlake Blvd.

Southlake

817-416-6257

and

3700 Vision Drive, Suite 120

Fort Worth

817-377-0683

www.surlatable.com

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House 4:28

Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs 2:18

Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs

View More Video

Entertainment Videos