April 7, 2017 4:45 PM

Copper is proving its mettle in home accents

By Stephanie Allmon Merry

Brass is so last year. Copper is a chameleon that is at once glamorous and rustic. It’s fashionable yet functional. Classic yet chic.

Chefs have long used copper pots and pans because they conduct heat evenly and accurately. (They’re not bad at keeping things icy cold, either, as Moscow mule drinkers will tell you.)

But versatile copper can be a stunning decorative touch that brings warmth to a table setting, an entire room or an outdoor space. Antiqued, hammered or brushed, it’s the metal finish worth its mettle this spring.

Where to Shop

Crate and Barrel

3104 Knox St.

Dallas

214-219-1500

www.crateandbarrel.com

Domain XCIV

3100 W. Seventh St.

Fort Worth

817-336-1994

http://domainxciv.bridgecatalog.com

Frontgate

888-263-9850

www.frontgate.com

Grandin Road

866-668-5962

www.grandinroad.com

Sur La Table

1151 E. Southlake Blvd.

Southlake

817-416-6257

and

3400 Bryant Irvin Road

Fort Worth

817-377-0683

www.surlatable.com

Williams-Sonoma

1620 S. University Drive

Fort Worth

817-334-0009

and

172 State St.

Southlake

817-416-5932

www.williams-sonoma.com

