Copper is proving its mettle in home accents

Brass is so last year. Copper is a chameleon that is at once glamorous and rustic. It’s fashionable yet functional. Classic yet chic.
Chefs have long used copper pots and pans because they conduct heat evenly and accurately. (They’re not bad at keeping things icy cold, either, as Moscow mule drinkers will tell you.)
But versatile copper can be a stunning decorative touch that brings warmth to a table setting, an entire room or an outdoor space. Antiqued, hammered or brushed, it’s the metal finish worth its mettle this spring.
Scroll through the photos above to see some beautiful examples.
Where to Shop
Crate and Barrel
3104 Knox St.
Dallas
214-219-1500
Domain XCIV
3100 W. Seventh St.
Fort Worth
817-336-1994
http://domainxciv.bridgecatalog.com
Frontgate
888-263-9850
Grandin Road
866-668-5962
Sur La Table
1151 E. Southlake Blvd.
Southlake
817-416-6257
and
3400 Bryant Irvin Road
Fort Worth
817-377-0683
Williams-Sonoma
1620 S. University Drive
Fort Worth
817-334-0009
and
172 State St.
Southlake
817-416-5932
www.williams-sonoma.com
