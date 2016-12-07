Homes

December 7, 2016 12:30 PM

Nativity scenes and menorahs for a very merry ‘Chrismukkah’

by Stephanie Allmon Merry

Merry Chrismukkah! In a rare confluence of religious observances, this year the first night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, falls on Dec. 24 — which is also Christmas Eve. That night, Jews around the world will light the first menorah candle, and Christians everywhere will place figurines of infants in manger scenes to mark Jesus’ birth. Menorahs and Nativity scenes have long been recognizable symbols of faith in sacred spaces. They also have become art works, collectibles and decorative pieces for the home. For families of mixed faiths or those who honor both practices, here are examples of menorahs and Nativities that complement one another in beautiful, meaningful ways.

Splendor in Glass

Artists Joel and Candace Bless created the cast glass “Bermuda Wave” menorah to display fluid elegance. $210, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.

The radiant, six-piece Crackle Glass Nativity from TII Collections shimmers and sparkles under the holiday lights. $90, Decorator’s Warehouse.

Carved in Stone

This Jerusalem stone and frosted glass menorah is handcrafted in Israel by C.J. Art. $125, Judaica Shop.

The four-piece “Joyous Nativity” is hand-cast in Hydro-Stone by Kaufman County sculptor Cindy Burden. She will be in store 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10 for a live demonstration. $76, Holy Grounds.

Intricate Designs

This delicate, laser-cut brass menorah was made by artist Daniel Azoulay, a graduate of the prestigious Bezalel art academy in Jerusalem. $190, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.

Käthe Wohlfahrt’s traditional German Schwibbogen depicting a procession of Jesus’ birth is carved of native German wood and hand-painted, but in a nod to modernity, it requires light bulbs rather than candles. $353, www.christmasfromgermany.com. Similar styles at the Texas Christkindl Market.

Jeweled Elegance

The exquisite Floral and Vine menorah by artist Jay Strongwater is handcrafted of cast metal, then enameled and set with colorful Swarovski crystals. $2,700, www.neimanmarcus.com (online only).

Jay Strongwater’s large creche and Nativity figurines are made of cast pewter; each is hand-enameled and set with Swarovski crystals, and embellished with 18-karat gold. Pieces priced individually, about $795-$4,500, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.

All God’s Creatures

A darling metal menorah by the Jacob Rosenthal Judaica Collection illustrates the story of Noah’s Ark. $35, Judaica Shop.

Four fuzzy sheep get the starring roles in a handmade felt Nativity called, fittingly, “A Baaah-by is Born.” $59, Wisteria.

Wonder and Whimsy

Kids dream of being actors, doctors, artists and scholars in a menorah called “Baby Profession” by Reuven Masel. $120, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.

Each of the nine pieces in a Betsey Cavallo felt Nativity is sturdy enough to stand on its own, even under the family Christmas tree. $89, Lawrence’s.

Trees of Life

A painted, laser-cut metal menorah by artist Yair Emanuel depicts birds in a pomegranate tree. $140, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.

In this whimsical Käthe Wohlfahrt original design called “Christmas Nativity,” a snow-covered tree decorated with candles and red ornaments shelters the Holy Family. $216, www.christmasfromgermany.com. Similar styles at the Texas Christkindl Market.

Hearts and Hands

Tizo Design Group’s menorah is hand-enameled and jeweled with green Swarovski crystals. $145, Sandra Sampson Interiors.

This metal Nativity sculpture is hand-crafted from recycled steel drums by artisans in Haiti. Proceeds from each sale support Maison de la Liberte (“Freedom House”), an orphanage in Haiti. Also available in smaller sizes. $50, Holy Grounds.

Where to Shop

Decorator’s Warehouse

3708 W. Pioneer Parkway

Arlington

817-460-4488

http://decoratorswarehousearlington.com

 

Congregation Ahavath Sholom

4050 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth

817-731-4721

http://ahavathsholom.org

 

Holy Grounds Christian Book Store, Gifts and Coffee

336 S. Main St.

Grapevine

817-329-0298

www.holygroundsshop.com

 

Judaica Shop

Congregation Beth-El

4900 Briarhaven Road

Fort Worth

817-332-7141

www.bethelfw.org/gift-shop

 

Lawrence’s

4601 West Freeway, Suite 224

Fort Worth

817-731-2772

https://lawrencesgift.com

 

Neiman Marcus Fort Worth

2100 Green Oaks Road

Fort Worth

817-738-3581

www.neimanmarcus.com

 

Sandra Sampson Interiors

3805 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

817-738-0406

www.sandrasampsoninteriors.com

 

Texas Christkindl Market

Globe Life Park

Arlington

http://txchristkindlmarket.com

 

Wisteria

5370 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 322

Dallas

214-350-3115

www.wisteria.com

