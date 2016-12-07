Nativity scenes and menorahs for a very merry ‘Chrismukkah’

Merry Chrismukkah! In a rare confluence of religious observances, this year the first night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, falls on Dec. 24 — which is also Christmas Eve. That night, Jews around the world will light the first menorah candle, and Christians everywhere will place figurines of infants in manger scenes to mark Jesus’ birth. Menorahs and Nativity scenes have long been recognizable symbols of faith in sacred spaces. They also have become art works, collectibles and decorative pieces for the home. For families of mixed faiths or those who honor both practices, here are examples of menorahs and Nativities that complement one another in beautiful, meaningful ways.
Splendor in Glass
Artists Joel and Candace Bless created the cast glass “Bermuda Wave” menorah to display fluid elegance. $210, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.
The radiant, six-piece Crackle Glass Nativity from TII Collections shimmers and sparkles under the holiday lights. $90, Decorator’s Warehouse.
Carved in Stone
This Jerusalem stone and frosted glass menorah is handcrafted in Israel by C.J. Art. $125, Judaica Shop.
The four-piece “Joyous Nativity” is hand-cast in Hydro-Stone by Kaufman County sculptor Cindy Burden. She will be in store 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10 for a live demonstration. $76, Holy Grounds.
Intricate Designs
This delicate, laser-cut brass menorah was made by artist Daniel Azoulay, a graduate of the prestigious Bezalel art academy in Jerusalem. $190, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.
Käthe Wohlfahrt’s traditional German Schwibbogen depicting a procession of Jesus’ birth is carved of native German wood and hand-painted, but in a nod to modernity, it requires light bulbs rather than candles. $353, www.christmasfromgermany.com. Similar styles at the Texas Christkindl Market.
Jeweled Elegance
The exquisite Floral and Vine menorah by artist Jay Strongwater is handcrafted of cast metal, then enameled and set with colorful Swarovski crystals. $2,700, www.neimanmarcus.com (online only).
Jay Strongwater’s large creche and Nativity figurines are made of cast pewter; each is hand-enameled and set with Swarovski crystals, and embellished with 18-karat gold. Pieces priced individually, about $795-$4,500, Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.
All God’s Creatures
A darling metal menorah by the Jacob Rosenthal Judaica Collection illustrates the story of Noah’s Ark. $35, Judaica Shop.
Four fuzzy sheep get the starring roles in a handmade felt Nativity called, fittingly, “A Baaah-by is Born.” $59, Wisteria.
Wonder and Whimsy
Kids dream of being actors, doctors, artists and scholars in a menorah called “Baby Profession” by Reuven Masel. $120, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.
Each of the nine pieces in a Betsey Cavallo felt Nativity is sturdy enough to stand on its own, even under the family Christmas tree. $89, Lawrence’s.
Trees of Life
A painted, laser-cut metal menorah by artist Yair Emanuel depicts birds in a pomegranate tree. $140, Congregation Ahavath Sholom.
In this whimsical Käthe Wohlfahrt original design called “Christmas Nativity,” a snow-covered tree decorated with candles and red ornaments shelters the Holy Family. $216, www.christmasfromgermany.com. Similar styles at the Texas Christkindl Market.
Hearts and Hands
Tizo Design Group’s menorah is hand-enameled and jeweled with green Swarovski crystals. $145, Sandra Sampson Interiors.
This metal Nativity sculpture is hand-crafted from recycled steel drums by artisans in Haiti. Proceeds from each sale support Maison de la Liberte (“Freedom House”), an orphanage in Haiti. Also available in smaller sizes. $50, Holy Grounds.
Where to Shop
Decorator’s Warehouse
3708 W. Pioneer Parkway
Arlington
817-460-4488
http://decoratorswarehousearlington.com
Congregation Ahavath Sholom
4050 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth
817-731-4721
Holy Grounds Christian Book Store, Gifts and Coffee
336 S. Main St.
Grapevine
817-329-0298
Judaica Shop
Congregation Beth-El
4900 Briarhaven Road
Fort Worth
817-332-7141
Lawrence’s
4601 West Freeway, Suite 224
Fort Worth
817-731-2772
Neiman Marcus Fort Worth
2100 Green Oaks Road
Fort Worth
817-738-3581
Sandra Sampson Interiors
3805 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth
817-738-0406
www.sandrasampsoninteriors.com
Texas Christkindl Market
Globe Life Park
Arlington
http://txchristkindlmarket.com
Wisteria
5370 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 322
Dallas
214-350-3115
