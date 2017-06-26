DFW events calendar for July

Benefits, Fundraisers and Galas
13 Cowboy Santas celebrates its annual Christmas in July event 5-7 p.m. at Rahr & Sons Brewery. This year’s Hawaiian-themed event will feature music, food and more. Free (donations are accepted). www.cowboysantas.org.
20 The 2017 American Cowboy Gala takes place 6:30 p.m. at Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. This year’s honorees are Kay Granger and Pat O’Neal. Tickets: $125. 817-336-4373, www.cowboygala.com.
Concerts
7 Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie continues its Lone Star Music Series with a concert by the Randy Rogers Band. $5 before 7:30 p.m.; $20 after. 972-263-7223, www.lonestarpark.com.
7-8 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra wraps up its annual Concerts in the Garden series with a “Star Wars” tribute. $24-$65. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
21 The annual Lone Star Music Series closes out with a concert by Pat Green at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. $5 before 7:30 p.m.; $20 after. 972-263-7223, www.lonestarpark.com.
On Stage
7 Part of the #hearhere series, “An Evening With Neil Gaiman” takes place at the Winspear Opera House. $40-$50. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
7 “The Bible: The Complete Word of God (abridged)” runs through Aug. 13 at Amphibian Stage Productions. $33-$100. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianstage.com.
7-16 Theatre Arlington presents a youth production of “Pinocchio Commedia.” $13. 817-275-7661, www.theatrearlington.org.
11-23 The musical “Finding Neverland” opens at Winspear Opera House. $25-$200. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
18-30 Based on the hit movie, the stage musical “The Bodyguard” comes to Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. $19-$125. 214-691-7200, http://dallassummermusicals.org.
22 Artisan Center Theater continues its season with Disney’s “101 Dalmatians Kids,” through Aug. 19. $7-$11. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
28 Jubilee Theatre performs “Beehive - The 60s Musical” through Aug. 27. $23-$33. 817-338-4411, www.jubileetheatre.org.
Films
7-9 Part of the Magnolia at the Modern film series, “The Wedding Plan” screens at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $6-$9 (Sunday noon show is half-price). 817-738-9215, http://themodern.org.
14-16 The Magnolia at the Modern film series continues with “Maudie” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $6-$9 (Sunday noon show is half-price). 817-738-9215, http://themodern.org.
19 & 22 Amphibian Stage Productions and National Theatre Live present multiple broadcasts of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Screenings take place in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $20. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianproductions.org.
21 Sid Richardson Museum continues its Movies at the Museum film series with a 6:30 p.m. showing of the 1995 Western “Dead Man.” Refreshments provided. Free (online registration is required). 817-332-6554, www.sidrichardsonmuseum.org.
21-23 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth shows “The Hero” as part of its Magnolia at the Modern film series. $6-$9 (Sunday noon show is half-price). 817-738-9215, http://themodern.org.
26 & 29 In conjunction with National Theatre Live, Amphibian Stage Productions offers multiple broadcasts of J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan.” Screenings take place in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $20. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianproductions.org.
28 Movies at the Marq presents “Moana” at the Aria Outdoor Amphitheater in Southlake. Free. 817-748-8900, www.themarqsouthlake.com.
