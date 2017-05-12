Luxe Texas babymoon destinations for expectant couples

Relax by the Sea
Babymoon on the beach at Galveston’s historic Hotel Galvez & Spa, where couples can relax in a private poolside cabana under palm trees or at the multimillion-dollar, 10,000-square-foot spa. The Sea-Natal massage — a luxurious application of rose hip, coconut and kukui oils to help combat stretch marks before they start — is safe during all trimesters, as is the Mermaid Mommy spa package, which includes a massage, mani and pedi. Feast on the hotel’s lavish Sunday brunch buffet, then use the courtesy bicycles for a leisurely beachside ride. Rates start at $159 per night. 2024 Seawall Blvd., Galveston, 409-765-7721, www.hotelgalvez.com.
Just Say ‘Spa’
Active mommies-to-be will appreciate the 20-plus activities offered daily at Lake Austin Spa Resort. Meditation garden walks and treehouse loft “rise and shine” stretch sessions, as well as kayaking, hydro-biking and picturesque boat cruises allow couples to be as busy or as relaxed as they desire. At the resort’s LakeHouse Spa, special pillows and bolsters are used for the mom-to-be massage, as are aromatic oils for cell regeneration and improved circulation. Participate in healthy cooking classes together or unwind by the water in lakeside hammocks. Rates starting at $595 per person, per night include meals, activities and classes. 1705 S. Quinlan Park Road, Austin, 512-372-7300, www.lakeaustin.com.
Hill of Life
Meaning “hill of life,” the new Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness sanctuary at San Antonio’s recently renovated La Cantera Resort & Spa provides indoor and outdoor treatment spaces overlooking the wooded bluffs and lush knolls of the Texas Hill Country. Private prenatal yoga and massage can take place in one of the secluded sky lofts, where moms-to-be can ease into a soothing milk-bath soak or Himalayan-salt shower scrub post-treatment. Dad can play golf on one of two resort courses — one designed by golf legend Arnold Palmer. Convene in a private cabana at the adults-only infinity pool for peaceful moments together before baby’s arrival. Rates start at $289 per night. 16641 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, 210-558-6500, www.destinationhotels.com/la-cantera-resort-and-spa.
Under Starry Skies
With just five guest rooms, reservations currently are booked two months out for Rancho Loma, a contemporary-chic West Texas boutique inn. Here, spas and pool bars are replaced by peaceful views of native grass prairies, oak trees and ponds. At night, a sky brimming with brilliant stars becomes the evening’s entertainment. That’s after owner and chef Laurie Williamson’s sophisticated five-course dinner, which changes weekly and is only offered Friday and Saturday. Read a book, enjoy adult conversation and indulge in quiet serenity before baby makes her debut. Rates start at $190 per night and include breakfast. 2969 County Road 422, Talpa, 325-636-4556, www.rancholoma.com.
Babymoon Staycation
Travel often is not advised after 36 weeks of pregnancy, making the Omni Fort Worth Hotel the perfect nearby getaway for last-minute babymooners. After a day at Mokara Spa, partake in mocktails such as organic raw maple water or the frozen strawberry creamsicle at the rooftop Water Horse Pool Bar. The mother-to-be massage soothes muscles and joint pain while all-natural, chemical-free whipped shea butter balm is used to help increase skin’s resiliency and suppleness. An elegant dinner at Bob’s Steak & Chop House on the ground level can serve as one last pre-baby date night. Rates start at $189 per night. 1300 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-535-6664, www.omnihotels.com/hotels/fort-worth.
Comments