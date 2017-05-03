Don’t be late for these very important dates in May

Benefits, Fundraisers and Galas
3 The Salvation Army’s third annual Inspiring Hope Luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. The event benefits the North Texas Youth Education Town. Guest speaker is former Cowboy Emmitt Smith. Tickets: $150. 817-860-1836, www.salvationarmyyet.org.
3 The Fort Worth Public Library Foundation presents its 20th annual Cigar Smoker Benefit at the Fort Worth Club. The evening includes premium cigars, cocktails, dinner, entertainment and silent and live auctions. Tickets: $300. 817-871-8022, http://fwlibraryfoundation.org.
6 Arts Council Northeast hosts the sixth annual Triple Crown Affair at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. The event includes a buffet, cocktails, a Derby Hat contest, caricature artist and live simulcast of the Kentucky Derby. Tickets: $150. 817-283-3406, http://www.artscouncilnortheast.org.
7 The third annual Rahr-B-Q event benefiting Hope Center for Autism takes place 2-6 p.m. at Rahr & Sons Brewing in Fort Worth. The event includes a steak cook-off and music from live bands, including the Josh Weathers Band. Tickets: $45. https://hopecenter.ticketleap.com/rahrbq2017.
11 Easter Seals North Texas hosts its annual Hats Off to Mothers Luncheon at the Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. Tickets: $100. 817-759-7914, www.easterseals.com/northtexas.
13 The inaugural Paws 4 Celebration, benefiting the Humane Society of North Texas, takes place 7-11 p.m. at the Fort Worth Zoo. The event includes dinner, an auction with a guest emcee from Four Day Weekend and live music from Plus One Jazz Group. Tickets: $90. 817-332-4768, www.hsnt.org/paws2017.
19 Beastro, the Fort Worth Zoo’s annual music and tasting event, takes place at 8 p.m. at the zoo. Tickets: $110-$160. 817-759-7555, www.fortworthzoo.org/beastro.
20 The AIDS Outreach Center hosts its annual Evening of Hope gala at 6:30 p.m. at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel. The annual fundraiser features a cocktail reception, dinner and fashion show. Tickets: $200. 817-916-5256, http://aoc.org/eoh.
20 Helping Restore Ability presents HuRrAh from 7 to 10 p.m. at Park Place Motorcars Arlington. The fundraiser, which benefits Texans with disabilities, will include cocktails, dinner from Blue Mesa, a silent auction and fashion show featuring HRA clients. Tickets: $100. 817-469-1977, http://hratexas.org.
22 Honoring the nation’s top collegiate male golfers, the Ben Hogan Award Banquet takes place at 6 p.m. at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. The event includes cocktails, dinner and the award presentation. Tickets: $250. 817-927-4280, http://thebenhoganaward.org.
Museum and Art Events
11-31 Artspace111 presents Dallas-based artist Matt Clark’s solo exhibition, “Fracture.” Free. 817-692-3228, www.artspace111.com.
14 The Kimbell Art Museum opens “A Modern Vision: European Masterworks From The Phillips Collection,” in the Renzo Piano Pavilion, through Aug. 13. $14-$18. 817-332-8451, www.kimbellart.org.
28 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents “Doug Aitken: Electric Earth,” through Aug. 20. $4-$10. 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
Concerts
3-4 The Fort Worth Opera’s Frontiers showcase of new works takes place at McDavid Studio at Bass Hall. $10. 817-731-0726, www.fwopera.org.
7 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents “Musical Math” at The Marq in Southlake. $5-$10. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
11 Symphony Arlington continues its season with a concert featuring pianist Antonio Di Cristofano at Arlington Music Hall. $15-$45. 817-385-0484, www.symphonyarlington.org.
12 UNT’s One O’Clock Lab Band performs in concert at McDavid Studio. $33. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
12-14 Joined by 2013 Cliburn winner Vadym Kholodenko for a Prokofiev concerto, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra closes out its season with “Dvorák’s New World Symphony” at Bass Hall. $23-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
13 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents a family-friendly concert called Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $29-$79. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
15 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Soluna International Music & Arts Festival takes place through June 4. Events include symphonic performances, lectures and collaborations with other artists. Ticket prices vary. www.mydso.com/soluna.
20 The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth’s season comes to an end with “On Winds of Song” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $5-$35. 817-877-3003, www.chambermusicfw.org.
26 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs a concert titled “An American Salute” at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. $10-$20. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
Onstage
4 Stage West’s production of “The Aliens” runs through June 4. $17-$45. 817-784-9378, www.stagewest.org.
5 Fort Worth Opera’s final presentation of “Carmen” takes place at Bass Hall. $17-$195. 817-731-0726, www.fwopera.org.
6 Fort Worth Opera’s final performance of the new work “Voir Dire” takes place at McDavid Studio. Sold out. To be placed on the wait list, call the box office at 817-731-0726.
7 Fort Worth Opera’s final performance of “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” takes place at Bass Hall. $17-$195. 817-731-0726, www.fwopera.org.
12 “Legally Blonde: The Musical” has a run through June 4 at Theatre Arlington. $23-$25. 817-275-7661, www.theatrearlington.org.
12-28 Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre opens its production of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” at Sanders Theatre. $8-$25. 682-231-0082, www.thetart.org.
12-28 Onstage in Bedford continues its season with “Plaza Suite.” $15-$20. 817-354-6444, www.onstageinbedford.com.
19-21 Texas Ballet Theater presents Ben Stevenson’s “Alice in Wonderland,” accompanied by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, at Bass Hall. $20-$125. 877-828-9200, http://texasballettheater.org.
19-21 The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s “Spring Celebration” takes place at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas. $32.50-$57.50. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
26 Jubilee Theatre performs “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” through June 25. $19-$29. 817-338-4411, www.jubileetheatre.org.
29 Comedian Aparna Nancherla performs through June 3 at Amphibian Stage Productions. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianstage.com.
Films
5-7 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth screens “Cézanne et Moi” as part of its Magnolia at the Modern film series. $6-$9 (Sunday 11:45 a.m. show is half-price). 817-738-9215, http://themodern.org.
12-14 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth continues its Magnolia at the Modern film series with a screening of “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer.” $6-$9 (Sunday 11:45 a.m. show is half-price). 817-738-9215, http://themodern.org.
31 Amphibian Stage Productions and National Theatre Live presents multiple broadcasts of “Hedda Gabler.” Another screening is June 3. Screenings take place in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $20. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianproductions.org.
Festivals and Outdoor Activities
4-7 Mayfest returns for its 45th anniversary. The four-day festival includes live music, festival food, carnival rides and more. $5-$8 (age 2 and under admitted free). www.mayfest.org.
6 The Colleyville Garden Club hosts its Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Colleyville Library. Plants will include natives, perennials and varieties from members’ gardens. www.colleyvillegardenclub.org.
7 The Perennial Garden Society hosts “Peek Behind the Garden Gate,” the 2017 Southlake Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The tour features six gardens showcasing a variety of landscapes. $15-$20; tickets available in locations around Southlake and at the door. http://southlakegardentour.org.
12 The Friday on the Green concert series continues at Magnolia Green Park with music by Holy Moly, Royal Sons, Panic Volcanic and Wayne Floyd. Free. www.nearsouthsidefw.org.
13 The Botanical Research Institute of Texas hosts Prairie Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a festival with family-oriented, interactive activities and demonstrations to teach about Texas native plants, wild birds and more. Free. http://brit.org/PrairieDay2017.
13-14 Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at the Fairmount Historic District’s 35th annual Tour of Homes. Advance tickets: $15. Regular tickets: $20. http://historicfairmount.com.
19-21 Grapevine celebrates its 33rd annual Main Street Fest. The annual event, which takes place in historic downtown Grapevine, includes live music, craft beer tastings, food vendors, carnival rides and more. Tickets: $5-$7. Weekend passes: $15-$20. www.grapevinetexasusa.com/main-street-fest.
21 Historic Fort Worth Inc. hosts its annual Hidden Gardens of Fort Worth tour from noon to 6 p.m. in Fort Worth’s Berkeley Place neighborhood. Advance tickets: $20. Regular tickets: $25. 817-336-2344, http://historicfortworth.org.
22-28 The PGA Tour returns to Colonial Country Club for the 71st Dean & DeLuca Invitational. Daily tickets: $15-$50. Multiple badges and packages available. 817-927-4280, www.deananddelucainvitational.com.
Coming in June
2-3 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra kicks off the opening weekend of its Concerts in the Garden series with music by Preservation Hall Jazz Band and JT Hodges. $19-$65. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
3 Artisan Center Theater presents “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” through July 8. $7-$11. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
3 “Rock of Ages” runs through June 11 at Casa Mañana Theatre. $45-$79. 817-332-2272, www.casamanana.org.
3 The Amon Carter Museum of American Art displays “The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology,” through Sept. 3. Free. 817-738-1933, www.cartermuseum.org.
4 Artes de la Rosa screens the documentary “Las Marthas” at Rose Marine Theater. Free. 817-624-8333, www.artesdelarosa.org.
Comments