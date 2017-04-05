DFW events calendar for April

Benefits, Fundraisers and Galas
5 Hosted by the Kupferle Health Board of the Texas Health Resources Foundation, Puttin’ on the Pink takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Tickets: $125. 682-236-5203, www.texashealth.org/pop.
6 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents its Steak of the Arts fundraiser for educational concerts at the Mopac Event Center in Fort Worth. The event includes a chefs’ grilling competition and live music by The Redwine Band. Tickets: $75-$150. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
8 The Arlington Arts League presents its spring gala, “An Evening in Paris,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Arlington Woman’s Club facility. The event includes dinner, cocktails, auctions and live music from the Buzz Murphy Orchestra. Tickets: $75. 817-274-5790, http://arlingtonartsleague.com.
10 The Child Study Center hosts its 23rd annual Children’s Golf Classic at Mira Vista Golf Club in Fort Worth. Individual golfers: $325. 817-390-2963, www.cscfw.org.
13 The NET Fort Worth hosts its second annual Survivor Leader Luncheon, benefiting Purchased, a program for women and girls who have been sexually exploited. Keynote speaker at the 11 a.m. Fort Worth Club event is author Chanel Dionne. Tickets: $50. 682-233-4283, www.thenetfw.com.
18 The 53rd annual Blossoms Luncheon, Fashion Show, Flower and Gift Market begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. The event benefits the Gladney Center for Adoption. Tickets: $100. 817-922-6045, https://iamgladney.org.
19 Camp Fire First Texas celebrates its El Tesoro de la Vida Benefit Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cendera Center. The free event includes dinner, entertainment and silent and live auctions. Contributions to the camp’s scholarship fund are encouraged. 817-831-2111, www.campfirefw.org.
20 The Multicultural Alliance in Fort Worth hosts its 66th annual awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Worth Club. This year’s honorees are Dr. M. Basheer Ahmed, Robert Fernandez and Joan Kline. Tickets: $300. 817-332-3271, www.mcatexas.com.
20 The 10th annual Opening Doors Dinner and Silent Auction, benefiting MHMR of Tarrant County, takes place at 6 p.m. at Joe T. Garcia’s. Tickets: $100. 817-569-4540, www.mhmrtarrant.org.
21 The Ladder Alliance hosts its annual It’s in the Bag! Lunch and Auction at Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth. Tickets: $100. 817-834-2100, http://ladderalliance.org.
22 Arts Fifth Avenue presents its annual murder mystery fundraiser, “The Gameshow of Death,” at 8 p.m. The event includes dinner, desserts, drinks and a show. Tickets: $30, $50 per couple. 817-923-9500, www.artsfifthavenue.org.
25 Lena Pope Home Inc.’s 38th annual Fiesta de Oro is 6:30 p.m. at Joe T. Garcia’s. Tickets: $200. 817-255-2500, www.lenapope.org.
Museum and Art Events
6-9 The ninth annual Dallas Art Fair takes place at the Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG). The event will feature more than 90 galleries from 16 countries; 30 are new this year. A preview gala opens the event April 6 ($300). Proceeds benefit the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Contemporary and the Nasher Sculpture Center. $20-$50. 214-220-1278, http://dallasartfair.com.
8 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents “Focus: Katherine Bernhardt” through July 9. $4-$10 (children 12 and under free). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
18 The Dallas Museum of Art opens the Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery through April 28, 2019. Free. 214-922-1200, www.dma.org.
23 The Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts & Letters Live presents former first daughter and bestselling author Chelsea Clinton, who will discuss her book “It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!” at First United Methodist Church of Dallas. $20-$40. 214-922-1200, www.dma.org.
Concerts
6-8 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents “Shostakovich and Beethoven” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $29-$235. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
7-9 Violinist Alexandra Soumm joins the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for “Prokofiev Cinderella Suite” at Bass Hall. $23-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
7-9 “Soundings: New Music at the Nasher” presents German composer and clarinetist Jörg Widmann in recital. $10-$25. 214-242-5100, www.nashersculpturecenter.org.
13 Joined by cellist Laura Ospina, Symphony Arlington performs at Arlington Music Hall. $15-$45. 817-385-0484, www.symphonyarlington.org.
15 Fort Worth Opera presents a Grand Opening Night Concert, starring soprano Ava Pine, at Bass Hall. 817-731-0726, $17-$89. www.fwopera.org.
20 The Allegro Guitar Series continues with a performance by Grammy winner David Russell at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion. $45-$75. 817-498-0363, http://guitarsociety.org.
21-23 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs “Music of Journey” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $24-$213. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
29 The Chamber Music Ensembles of the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra stop by the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion for a spring concert. Free. 817-923-3121, www.fwyo.org.
On Stage
4 Dallas Theater Center performs “Electra” through May 21 at Strauss Square. $20-$90. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
5-8 Part of the Off Broadway on Flora series, “Wiesenthal” takes place at the Wyly Theatre. $39-$59. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
7-8 The Dallas Black Dance Theatre performs “DBDT: Encore! — Rising Excellence” at Dallas City Performance Hall. $32.50. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
7-23 Theatre Arlington presents Harper Lee’s beloved “To Kill a Mockingbird.” $21-$23. 817-275-7661, www.theatrearlington.org.
8 “Geronimo: Life on the Reservation,” starring Rudy Ramos, takes place at Arts Fifth Avenue. $20. 817-923-9500, www.artsfifthavenue.org.
8-9 Ballet Frontier of Texas presents “La Sylphide” at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center’s Scott Theatre. $20. A VIP package, $45, includes a preshow reception. 817-852-6887, www.balletfrontier.org.
9-10 The Complete Works of Shakespeare series continues with a staged reading of “Love’s Labour’s Lost” at Studio Theatre. $10. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
14-15 TITAS presents Che Malambo at the Dallas City Performance Hall. $25-$75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
14-30 Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center’s Sanders Theatre. $17-$22. 866-811-4111, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.
15 For one night only, Penny Arcade’s “Longing Lasts Longer” comes to the Wyly Theatre. $32-$49. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
21, 23, 26 & 29 Dallas Opera presents Bellini’s “Norma” at the Winspear Opera House. Also on May 7. $19-$229. 214-443-1000, http://dallasopera.org.
21 Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” takes the stage through May 14 at Casa Mañana. $20-$31. 817-332-2272, www.casamanana.org.
21 Artisan Center Theater presents “Seussical, Jr.” through May 20 at the Artisan Center Theater. $7-$11. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
27 Circle Theatre performs “Rasheeda Speaking” through May 20. $25-$38. 817-877-3040, www.circletheatre.com.
28 Humorist David Sedaris stops by the Winspear Opera House. $55-$75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
28 Amphibian Stage Productions presents Kieran Lynn’s “The Trap” through May 21. $33-$100. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianstage.com.
28 Artisan Center Theater’s production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” runs through June 3. $10-$24. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
Film
9 The Oscar-nominated documentary “My Architect” screens at 2 p.m. in the Kimbell Art Museum’s Kahn Auditorium. Free. 817-332-8451, www.kimbellart.org.
12, 15 In conjunction with National Theatre Live, Amphibian Stage Productions presents multiple screenings of Bernard Shaw’s “Saint Joan” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $20. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianstage.com.
Festivals and Outdoor Activities
7-8 The Fort Worth Botanic Garden hosts its Spring Plant Sale. (A presale for members takes place April 6). Free. 817-392-5510, www.fwbg.org.
20-23 The 32nd annual Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival takes place in downtown Fort Worth. The four-day event includes vendors, live entertainment, food stands and more than 200 artists displaying their artwork. Free. 817-336-2787, www.mainstreetartsfest.org.
22 The Greater Fort Worth Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure takes place along the Trinity Trails, with an after-party at Clearfork. Registration is $20-$40. Free to attend. 817-735-8580, http://komengreaterfortworth.org.
22-23 The Fort Worth Botanic Garden hosts its Japanese Garden Spring Festival. The event includes demonstrations, crafts, storytelling and more. $4-$8 (children 3 and under free). 817-392-5510, www.fwbg.org.
28-30 Art in the Squre, presented by the Southlake Women’s Club, takes place in Southlake Town Square. The juried fine-arts festival showcases more than 150 artists’ works. The entertainment headliner, the Marshall Tucker Band, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. April 29. Free. www.artinthesquare.com.
