DFW events calendar for March

Benefits, Fundraisers and Galas
1 Planned Parenthood hosts its annual awards luncheon at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. Keynote speaker is Barbara Pierce Bush. Tickets: $150. 855-314-0799, ext. 10183, www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-greater-texas.
2 The American Heart Association hosts the Tarrant County Go Red for Women Luncheon at 10 a.m. at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. Keynote speaker is Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum. Tickets: $150. 817-698-5400, http://tarrantcountygored.ahaevents.org.
3-4 The Junior Woman’s Club of Fort Worth performs its 60th anniversary Spring Show, “Some Like it Cool,” at 8 p.m. March 3 and 7 p.m. March 4 at the W.E. Scott Theatre. The show benefits the organization’s many civic programs. Tickets: $15-$20. 817-335-4671, www.jwcfw.com.
4 The ATHENA Society of Burleson hosts its 14th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 6 p.m. at Walnut Creek Country Club in Mansfield. The event includes a VIP reception, auctions and casino games. Tickets: $75-$85. 817-295-1816, http://athenasocietyofburleson.org.
4 Community Storehouse’s 15th annual A Night of Hope dinner and auction, themed “Let the Children Shine,” takes place at 6 p.m. in the Texas Ballroom of the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine. Tickets: $120/$220 couple. 817-431-3340, www.hopedinner.com.
9 The Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce and the North Texas Cigar Society host the second Fired Up Charity Dinner benefiting Casey’s Kids. The 6 p.m. event includes cocktails, a steak dinner and five cigars. Tickets: $125. 817-431-2169, www.kellerchamber.com.
28 Camp Fire’s Celebration of Child Care Champions takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Ridglea Country Club. Keynote speaker is Bob Williams, author of “The Preschool Scientist.” Tickets: $12-$45. 817-831-2111, www.campfire.org.
29 The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame’s Old Bags Luncheon takes place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at River Crest Country Club. Guests will bid on a silent auction of new and vintage designer handbags. Guest speaker is interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer. Tickets: $125. 817-509-8965, www.cowgirl.net.
30 The fourth annual Boots, Bags and Bling for St. Jude is at 10 a.m. at the River Crest Country Club. The event includes a silent auction and fashion show. Tickets: $150. 972-812-7100, www.stjude.org.
31 In support of A Wish With Wings, the 2017 Butterfly Wishes takes place at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. Tickets: $250. 817-469-9474, http://awishwithwings.org.
Museum and Art Events
3-5 The 54th annual Fort Worth Show of Antiques & Art showcases 150 exhibitors from around the United States at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. $8 (children 15 and younger are free). 817-291-3952, www.fortworthshow.com.
4 The Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents “Homer and Remington in Black and White,” a collection of paintings by celebrated artists Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington, through July 2. Free. 817-738-1933, www.cartermuseum.org.
10 The Kimbell Art Museum’s Friday Evening Lecture series presents “As Much Taste and More Beauty: The Irish Country House Revealed” with Robert O’Byrne, 6 p.m. at the Piano Pavilion. Free. 817-332-8451, www.kimbellart.org.
12 The Dallas Museum of Art presents “México 1900-1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco, and the Avant-Garde” through July 16. $12-$16. 214-922-1200, www.dma.org.
14 The Sid Richardson Museum offers a spring break workshop for ages 6-12, “Weaving and the West,” 10 a.m.-noon. Registration required. $10. 817-332-6554, www.sidrichardsonmuseum.org.
14-19 The Nasher Sculpture Center hosts “Spring Break at the Nasher,” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The family-friendly program will feature tours, games, stories and hands-on projects. Free. 214-242-5100, www.nashersculpturecenter.org.
18 The Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents “Fluid Expressions: The Prints of Helen Frankenthaler” through Sept. 10. Free. 817-738-1933, www.cartermuseum.org.
25 The Amon Carter Museum of American Art opens the sculptural installation “Darryl Lauster: Trace” through March 25, 2018. Free. 817-738-1933, www.cartermuseum.org.
26 The Kimbell Art Museum presents “Louis Kahn: The Power of Architecture,” celebrating the architect’s most important designs, through June 25. $14-$18 (children under 6 free). 817-332-8451, www.kimbellart.org.
Concerts
2-5 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra continues its season with “Rachmaninoff + Rachmaninoff” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $29-$237. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
2 Part of the Allegro Guitar Series, Virginia Luque performs a tribute to Andrés Segovia at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion. $35. 817-498-0363, http://guitarsociety.org.
4 The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents “Dramatic License,” with the Dover Quartet, at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion. $5-$35. 817-877-3003, www.chambermusicfw.org.
9 Part of the Cliburn Sessions concert series, Sybarite5 stops by the Live Oak Music Hall in Fort Worth. $20-$25. 817-926-0968, www.theliveoak.com.
10-12 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents a pops concert titled “Rodgers & Hammerstein at the Movies” at Bass Hall. $33-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
10-12 Vocalist Carmen Bradford and trumpeter Byron Stripling join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for “Ella & Louis” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $22-$184. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
16 Pianist-brothers Robert and Alex McDonald join Symphony Arlington for a performance at Arlington Music Hall. $15-$45. 817-385-0484, www.symphonyarlington.org.
16-19 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Jaap van Zweden perform “Brahms 2” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $19-$112. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
17-19 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra welcomes violinist Karen Gomyo for Mozart’s Violin concerto No. 3, “Strassburg.” $23-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
24 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and the TCU Concert Chorale, under Miguel Harth-Bedoya, present “Bachstravaganza” at Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. Free (donations accepted). 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
26 Part of the Opus 100: Lay Family Concert Organ Series, organist Thomas Trotter takes the stage of the Meyerson Symphony Center. $19-$29. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
28 The Cliburn at the Bass concert series presents violinist Hilary Hahn with pianist Robert Levin. $20-$90. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
30 The Hall Ensemble welcomes harpist Jill Levy and flutist Jake Fridkis for a concert titled “très jolie” at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. $15-$25. 817-456-3584, www.hallensemble.org.
30 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion,” performed under Jaap van Zweden with the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas and the Dallas Symphony Chorus, through April 2. $21-$222. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
31 Joined by vocalist Rachel York, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents “007: The Music of James Bond” through April 2 at Bass Hall. $33-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
On Stage
4-12 A production of the Tony Award-winning musical “West Side Story” has a run at Casa Mañana. $45-$103. 817-332-2272, www.casamanana.org.
7-19 Dallas Summer Musicals continues its season with “Let It Be” at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. $18-$120. 214-421-5678, www.dallassummermusicals.org.
9 Aaron Mark’s dark comedy “Deer” runs through April 9 at Stage West Theatre. $31-$45. 817-784-9378, http://stagewest.org.
9 Performing Arts Fort Worth presents the “Four Day Weekend 20th Anniversary Show” at Bass Hall. $33-$126.50. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
10 Artisan Center Theater’s production of “Madagascar Jr.” takes place through April 8. $7-$11. 817-284-1200, http://artisanct.com.
10-11 Part of TITAS’ current season, Diavolo performs at Dallas City Performance Hall. $25-$75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
10, 12, 15, 18, 24, 26 The Dallas Opera brings its production of “Madame Butterfly” to Winspear Opera House. $23-$229. 214-443-1000, http://dallasopera.org.
11 Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents “Dancing Beyond Borders” at W.E. Scott Theatre. $32.50. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
17 Onstage in Bedford presents “Peter and the Starcatcher” through April 9. $15-$20. 817-354-6444, www.onstageinbedford.com.
17 Jubilee Theatre performs the play “Two Trains Running” through April 16. $19-$29. 817-338-4411, www.jubileetheatre.org.
17 “Red Riding Hood” runs through April 2 at Casa Mañana. $16-$35. 817-332-2272, www.casamanana.org.
17, 19, 22, 25 The Dallas Opera’s production of “The Turn of the Screw” opens at the Winspear Opera House. $19-$179. 214-443-1000, http://dallasopera.org.
21-26 Part of the Broadway at the Bass series, “Let It Be” takes place at Bass Hall. $33-$104.50. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
24 Artisan Center Theater’s season continues with a production of “The Pirate Queen” through April 15. $12-$24. 817-284-1200, http://artisanct.com.
29-30 The comedy “Greater Tuna” opens at Bass Hall. $44-$99. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
31 TITAS presents the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Winspear Opera House through April 1. $12-$200. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
31 Author Fran Lebowitz is featured in the #hearhere series at Winspear Opera House through April 1. $55. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
Films
3-5 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth screens the drama “Neruda” as part of its Magnolia at the Modern film series. $6-$9 (Sunday 11:15 a.m. show is half-price). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
10-12 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth continues its Magnolia at the Modern film series with “The Salesman.” $6-$9 (Sunday 11:45 a.m. show is half-price). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
15, 18 In conjunction with the National Theatre Live, Amphibian Stage Productions presents multiple screenings of Harold Pinter’s “No Man’s Land” in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The play stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. $20. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianstage.com.
17-19 Part of the Magnolia at the Modern film series, the documentary “Kedi” screens at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $6-$9 (Sunday noon show is half-price). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
Outdoor Events and Festivals
11 The Tarrant Regional Water District hosts Flyfest, a free family-friendly event that includes fly fishing, food, wine and craft beer along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. near the intersection of Bryant Irvin Road and River Park Drive in Fort Worth. http://trwdflyfest.com.
Coming in April
1 Cancer Care Services presents the 12th annual Country Spirit Jamboree at 6 p.m. at Reunion Grounds in Granbury. Tickets: $30. 817-279-2234, http://cancercareservices.org.
1 The Greater Keller Women’s Club Foundation hosts the 2017 Garden of Roses Fashion Show at Texas Motor Speedway. Doors open at 10 a.m. Tickets: $75. www.gkwc.org.
1 The 2017 Promise Ball, benefiting the Greater Fort Worth-Arlington Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, takes place at 6 p.m. at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. Tickets: $350. 817-332-2601, http://jdrf.org.
2 The Fort Worth Chorale of Schola Cantorum of Texas closes out its season with “Cathedral Echoes: No Greater Love” at University Christian Church in Fort Worth. $5-$20. 817-485-2500, http://fortworthchorale.org.
Comments