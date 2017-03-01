Runway-channeling hotels owned by fashion designers

2:25 Activist meets with Jacqueline Craig Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:15 Officer who arrested Jacqueline Craig gets interviewed by internal affairs

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

1:49 Vetro Flaming Hot Date Night

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:30 Rangers manager Jeff Banister says WBC time is good for his players

1:38 Jeff Banister likes choices for Rangers' fifth starter