The most romantic destinations for your valentine

That’s Amore
Italy’s northern Lake Como, lined with grand villas (one of which is owned by George Clooney) is so out-of-this-world romantic that it subbed for Naboo in the Padmé-Anakin wedding scene in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. Newcomer Il Sereno Lago di Como — from the folks behind the discerning Le Sereno on St. Bart’s — sits lakeside among the vintage splendor, home to 30 generous suites, a 60-foot-long infinity pool and a restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Andrea Berton of Milan. Three custom Riva boats await dockside, offering opportunities to gape from the lake. Rooms from $790; 888-537-3736, http://ilsereno.com.
Island Castaway
Is there anything more romantic than an overwater villa in the middle of a 3.5-mile-long lagoon in the Indian Ocean buffeted by five uninhabited islands for privacy? The only way to find out is to book one of 24 villas at Soneva Jani in the Maldives. Each has its own pool, outdoor bathroom and a retractable roof for stargazing from bed, and some have a water slide. Indulge your social urges at the main resort, equipped with a dive center, observatory, organic gardens and an outdoor cinema — kept silent with earphones so as not to disturb nesting turtles. Rooms from $1,870; 011-91-124-4511000, www.soneva.com.
O, Canada
Steep in the historic quarter of Montreal — marking its 375th birthday this year, older than Canada itself, which is celebrating 150 — without the clichéd trappings of antique-filled rooms, at the new Hotel William Gray. The 127-room contemporary hotel, topping two 18th-century buildings, overlooks central Place Jacques-Cartier, particularly from its rooftop terrace. Collaborating with artists and entrepreneurs, the hotel features local art, a branch of the popular Café Olimpico and an independent boutique. The spa should be completed in early March, with a swimming pool to follow in summer. Rooms from $193; 514-656-5600, http://hotelwilliamgray.com.
We’ll Always Have Paris
Perhaps your idea of romance is a chic, little Parisian pied-à-terre tucked away in an elegant arrondissement where the locals might duck in for a glass of rosé? Dial up the Amastan Paris, a new boutique with just 24 rooms that feel more residential than rented. In the 8th District, near the chic Faubourg Saint-Honoré and the grand Champs-Élysées, the intimate hotel with a library-channeling reception area and a pop-up art gallery, hosts Anouk, a hideaway bar that opens onto an internal garden where guests can enjoy that glass of rosé amid 30 species of plants and trees. Rooms from $274; 011-33-1-49-52-99-70, http://amastanparis.com.
Mexican Chic
Some 214 minimalist rooms, sparked by Mayan masks and weavings, dot the shore, the mangrove canals and the tranquil gardens at the new Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya in Mexico. In addition to its expansive beach, the resort features three swimming pools, a six-treatment-room spa, a stable of complimentary bicycles and access to the Mayakoba development’s golf club and tennis center. Four restaurants capture the range of modern Latin American dining, from a ceviche bar at the beach to a specialty restaurant serving pan-Latin fare. An “experience curator” will hook you up with a class in taco making or Maya language. Rooms from $450; 877-875-5036, https://mayakoba.andaz.hyatt.com.
Bali High
In the lush romantic heart of Bali, planted among jungles and rice-growing terraces, the new Hoshinoya Bali conjures a gilded version of an Indonesian village featuring 30 privacy-minded villas surrounded by canal-like pools. When you tire of your own shady gazebo, climb to one of the treehouselike private terraces elevated among the palm forest. The Ubud region is renowned as a healing center and the resort’s spa offers morning and evening yoga as well as treatments incorporating island ingredients. The restaurant takes Balinese flavors in an artful Japanese direction. Rooms from $639; 011-81-50-3786-1144, http://hoshinoyabali.com.
Comments