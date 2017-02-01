DFW events calendar for February

Benefits, Fundraisers
and Galas
3 The ninth annual Breakfast With the Mayor, benefiting DRC, formerly Day Resource Center for the Homeless, takes place 7:30-9 a.m. at the Fort Worth Club. Tickets: $100. 817-575-7948, www.drc-solutions.org.
9 Cuisine for Healing’s seventh annual Dinner Party for Life takes place at 6 p.m. at the Fort Worth Club. The event features wine and passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a six-course meal prepared by local chefs. Tickets: $100. 817-921-2377, www.cuisineforhealing.org.
11 The TCU School for Classical & Contemporary Dance hosts its annual benefit concert in support of the AIDS Outreach Center of Tarrant County at 7 p.m. at the Erma Lowe Hall at TCU. The program will include performances by Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, DanceTCU and other groups. Ticket info: 817-257-4255. www.dance.tcu.edu.
11 Alliance for Children hosts its annual Let’s Play Bingo Ladies Luncheon, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Tickets: $125. 817-348-1167, www.allianceforchildren.org.
14 Stage West presents its annual Acting With the Stars event at 6 p.m. in the Horizon Room of the Fort Worth Club. This year’s stars include former Fort Worth Symphony conductor John Giordano and “Voice of the Dallas Cowboys” Brad Sham. Tickets: $150. 817-784-9378, www.stagewest.org/acting-stars-2017.
17 The 15th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, benefiting the Tarrant Area Food Bank, is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Guests will sample food by local chefs and take home a hand-painted bowl. Tickets: $60-$150. 817-857-7100, www.tafb.org.
17 The 2017 Kids Matter Charity Ball kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Southlake. The annual black-tie fundraiser includes dinner, cocktails, auctions and dancing to the Emerald City Band. Tickets: $400. 817-488-7679, www.kidsmatterinternational.org.
18 The annual Punching Out Parkinsons event takes place at 6 p.m. at the Fort Worth Club. Featured speaker is Maryum “May May” Ali, daughter of boxing great Muhammad Ali. Tickets: $100. 817-763-5087, www.punchingoutparkinsons.org.
18 SiNaCa Studios’ ninth annual Vitro Moda Fundraising Gala takes place 7-10 p.m. at 809 at Vickery. Tickets: $100-$250. 817-899-0024, www.sinacastudios.org.
25 The Arts Council of Fort Worth hosts its Celebration of the Arts fundraiser at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. The event will include interactive art experiences, live performances, food, dancing and more. Tickets: $75. 817-298-3037, www.artsfortworth.org.
Museum and Art Events
2 The Dallas Museum of Art presents “Carey Young: The New Architecture,” through April 2. Free. 214-922-1200, www.dma.org.
11 The Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents “Invented Worlds of Valton Tyler,” through April 30, and “Between the Lines: Gego as Printmaker,” through Aug. 6. Free. 817-989-5067, www.cartermuseum.org.
11 The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas presents “Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed,” through Sept. 4. $5-$19. 214-428-5555, www.perotmuseum.org.
16 Artspace 111 presents “Still Life,” a group exhibition featuring a selection of Artspace 111 artists and the art of Marilyn Waligore, through March 18. Free. 817-692-3228, www.artspace111.com.
19 “Donald Sultan: The Disaster Paintings” runs through April 23 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $4-$10 (children 12 and under are free). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
23-26 Featuring more than 500 pieces of elaborate needlework, Historic Fort Worth Inc. presents “A Needlepoint Love Story, Chapter IV” at Thistle Hill Mansion. The event begins with a champagne reception Feb. 22. Reception tickets: $75. Exhibit tickets: $15-$20. 817-336-2344, http://historicfortworth.org.
25 The Amon Carter Museum of American Art brings back “Avedon in Texas: Selections from In the American West,” 17 Texas images from renowned photographer Richard Avedon’s groundbreaking photography project commissioned by the Carter in 1978. Through July 2. Free. 817-989-5067, www.cartermuseum.org.
25 The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and the Log Cabin Village celebrate Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 150th birthday with a program of pioneer-themed activities. Free (with museum admission). 817-336-4475, www.cowgirl.net.
Concerts
2-3 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under conductor Jaap van Zweden, presents a concert of Tchaikovsky and Bruckner at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $19-$589. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
3-5 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents a concert titled “Brahms Symphony No. 1,” featuring pianist Inon Barnatan and conductor Christoph König, at Bass Hall. $23-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
9 The Cliburn presents Avi Avital on mandolin and Kenneth Weiss on harpsichord at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Piano Pavilion. $30-$65. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
10-12 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under conductor Jaap van Zweden, welcomes pianist Emanuel Ax for Beethoven’s second piano concerto at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $19-$280. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
11 The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth welcomes the Amernet String Quartet for a concert titled “Not Your Parents’ Chestnuts” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $5-$35. 817-877-3003, www.chambermusicfw.org.
12 The Fort Worth Chorale of Schola Cantorum of Texas celebrates Valentine’s Day with the concert “Love Makes the World Go ’Round” at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion. $5-$20. 817-485-2500, http://fortworthchorale.org.
12 The Blue Candlelight Music Series presents two-time Cliburn semifinalist and fan favorite Alessandro Deljavan for a solo piano recital at a private residence in Dallas. $65. 410-513-9167, http://bluecandlelight.org.
16 The Allegro Guitar Series presents The Assad Brothers in concert at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion. $45-$75. 817-498-0363, www.guitarsociety.org.
16 Bassoonist Leslie Massenburg joins Symphony Arlington for a concert at 7:30 p.m. at Arlington Music Hall. $15-$45. 817-385-0484, www.symphonyarlington.org.
20 Texas Camerata presents “Golden Art — Music From the Age of Vermeer” at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. $5-$20. 817-457-4258, www.texascamerata.org.
23-24 Part of the Cliburn at the Kimbell: Masters series, pianist Richard Goode performs in the Renzo Piano Pavilion. $30-$90. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
23-26 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs “Music of 2001: A Space Odyssey” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $19-$150. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
24-26 Joined by cellist Johannes Moser and organist H. Joseph Butler, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents “Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony” at Bass Hall. $23-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
On Stage
3-19 Casa Mañana presents Rapunzel: A Very Hairy Fairy Tale. $16-$25. 817-332-2272, www.casamanana.org.
3-25 Artisan Center Theater opens a production of Fancy Nancy The Musical. $7-$11. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.✔
7-12 The Tony Award-winning musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch takes place at Winspear Opera House. $25-$200. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
8 “Dancing With the Stars Live!,” featuring the most recent winner, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, comes to Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie. $39.75-$104.50. 972-854-5050, www.verizontheatre.com.
10 Amphibian Stage Productions opens its new season with the play Northside Hollow through March 5. $33-$100. 817-923-3012, www.amphibianproductions.org.
10 Artisan Center Theater performs the musical My Fair Lady through March 11. $10-$24. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
14 The AT&T Performing Arts Center continues its #hearhere speaker series with Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Winspear Opera House. $50-$120. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
14-19 The Tony Award-winning musical An American in Paris has a run at Bass Hall. $44-$115 , 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
14-19 Dallas Summer Musicals presents STOMP at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. $15-$90. 214-691-7200, http://dallassummermusicals.org.
24 Snap Judgment Live! takes place at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. $35-$75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
Films
3-5 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth screens Julieta as part of its Magnolia at the Modern film series. $6-$9 (Sunday noon show is half-price). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
10-12 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth continues its Magnolia at the Modern film series with Toni Erdmann. $6-$9 (11 a.m. show is half-price). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
17-19 Part of the Magnolia at the Modern film series, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents a screening of the 2017 Academy Award nominees for Best Animated and Best Live Action short film. $6-$9 (Sunday noon show is half-price). 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
Outdoor Events
and Festivals
24-26 The 39th edition of the Cowtown Marathon includes a health and fitness expo and races for runners of all ages and competitive levels. For more information, visit www.cowtownmarathon.org.
25 The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents “Dallas Blooms: Flower Power” through April 9. $10-$15 (children 2 and younger free). 214-515-6615, www.dallasarboretum.org.
