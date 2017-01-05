DFW events calendar for January

Benefits, Fundraisers
and Galas
7 The Junior League of Fort Worth hosts its annual Grand Entry Gala, a kickoff to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, at Will Rogers Memorial Center. The event includes a VIP reception, dinner and a concert by singer Travis Tritt. Tickets: $300. 817-332-7500, www.juniorleaguefw.org.
12 The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrates its 2017 inductees with a reception at the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame Museum. Inductees are Ricky Bolin, Pete Bonds, Bill Casner and Jim Heird. Tickets: $125. 817-626-7131, http://texascowboyhalloffame.org.
17 Union Gospel Mission hosts its Making a Difference celebration featuring author Ron Hall and actor Djimon Hounsou, star of the forthcoming film Same Kind of Different as Me. The dinner event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Tickets: $100. 817-339-2553, www.ugmdifference.org.
21 The Beyond the Bag fundraiser takes place at the Fort Worth Club. The event, which benefits the Joan Katz Breast Center, includes cocktails, dinner and entertainment by Time Machine. Tickets: $250. 817-922-7706, www.beyondthebagfw.com.
22 The 11th annual Celebrity Chefs fundraiser, benefiting Mid-Cities SOS, takes place at the Hurst Conference Center. Tickets: $125. http://mid-citiessos.org/celebritychefs.
Museum and Art Events
21 The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents “Focus: Stanley Whitney” through April 2. $4-$10. 817-738-9215, www.themodern.org.
28 The Nasher Sculpture Center presents “Richard Serra: Prints” through April 30. $5-$10. 214-242-5100, www.nashersculpturecenter.org.
Concerts
5-8 Joined by violinist Karen Gomyo, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” at the Meyerson Symphony Center. $20-$220. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
7 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs “The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses — Master Quest” at Bass Hall. $68-$93. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
7 The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents “A Feast for the Ears,” featuring the Borromeo String Quartet, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. $5-$35. 817-877-3003, www.chambermusicfw.org.
7 Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective perform at the Wyly Theatre. $29.50-$49.50. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
13-15 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents the concert “Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique” under conductor David Danzmayr. $23-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
19 Part of the Cliburn Sessions, pianist Conrad Tao performs at The Live Oak Lounge Music Hall and Lounge. $20. 817-926-0968, www.theliveoak.com.
25 Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth performs in concert at the Winspear Opera House. $49.75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
26 Fort Worth Opera presents “Opera Unfiltered,” a first look at its upcoming work Voir Dire, at Wild Acre Brewery. Free but RSVP required through www.fwopera.org.
26-27 The Cliburn at the Kimbell: Masters concert series continues with pianist Julie Gunn and baritone Nathan Gunn. $30-$90. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
27-29 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is joined by vocalist and pianist Ellis Hall for the concert “Ray Charles, Motown, and Beyond!” at Bass Hall. $33-$88. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
On Stage
6-28 Artisan Center Theater opens a production of the comedy Nunsense. $10-$24. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
7 Magician Michael Carbonaro brings his act to the Winspear Opera House. $44-$184. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
11-22 Winspear Opera House presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. $25-$200. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
12 Emmy Award winner Dennis Miller stops by Bass Hall. $55-$132. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
12-28 Artisan Center Theater presents Driving Miss Daisy. $22. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
13-14 TITAS presents Shadowland by Pilobolus at Dallas City Performance Hall. $25-$75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
13-29 Theatre Arlington performs The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). $21-$23. 817-275-7661, www.theatrearlington.org.
17-22 Part of the Broadway at the Bass series, the Tony Award-winning musical Annie comes to Bass Hall. $33-$104.50. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
21 Ballet Frontier of Texas’ annual Youth Dance Festival takes place at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. $15.817-852-6887, www.balletfrontier.org.
23-24 Chinese dance company Shen Yun is featured in a two-night engagement at Bass Hall. $70-$120. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
26 Dallas Theater Center’s production of The Christians runs through Feb. 19. $17.50-$99. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
26-29 Lyric Stage continues its season with Jerry Herman’s Mame at the Irving Arts Center. $26.50-$54.50. 972-252-2787, http://lyricstage.org.
27 Jubilee Theatre opens its production of the play Thurgood. Through Feb. 26. $19-$29. 817-338-4411, www.jubileetheatre.org.
27-28 Part of TITAS’ current season, Bridgman|Packer Dance performs at Dallas City Performance Hall. $25-$75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
31 Performing Arts Fort Worth presents DRUMline Live at Bass Hall. $33-$66. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
31 Dallas Summer Musicals presents An American in Paris through Feb. 12 at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. $25-$121. 214-691-7200, www.dallassummermusicals.org.
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
14 The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s annual All Western Parade takes place at 11 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth. Reserved seating available. $15-$25. 817-877-2420, www.fwssr.com.
16 Celebrating the diversity and culture of rodeo, the Cowboys of Color Rodeo competes at 2 p.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Center. $20. 817-877-2420, www.fwssr.com.
17-18 One of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s most exciting events, Bull’s Night Out features 40 of the PRCA’s toughest bull riders against some of the meanest bulls around. $28. 817-877-2420, www.fwssr.com.
24 The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, in partnership with Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth, presents the annual Stock Show Goes Pink event. Fifty percent of all general admission and rodeo ticket sales from the day’s events will be donated to the foundation for breast cancer awareness. 817-877-2420, www.fwssr.com.
