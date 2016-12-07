Six luxe Dallas hotels deck their halls for Christmas staycationers

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
Dallas is all about shopping, and the Mansion’s Luxury Shopping package is the best way to make mall maneuvering a swift process with spot-on style. First, there’s a two-hour consultation with a fashion expert at NorthPark Center. Then, the shopping, complete with $100 in NorthPark Gold, acceptable at any one of the stores or outlets, commences. Take as long as you like, then head back to the Mansion for dinner at the famed Mansion restaurant, where the kitchen is shepherded by chef Tom Parlo. Stop in at the Mansion bar for one of its signature gin and tonics first. Don’t miss the hazelnut brioche French toast for breakfast the next morning. Rates for the Luxury Shopping Package — fashion expert, $100 in NorthPark Gold, and breakfast the next day — begin at $640 a night. 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas, 214-559-2100, www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/mansion-on-turtle-creek-dallas.
Hilton Anatole Hotel
For kids, this may be the next best place to be, short of the North Pole. Holiday gift bags stuffed with surprises await smaller guests, plus there’s a holiday movie night — Elf or The Polar Express, anyone? — with a popcorn bar, so the caramel people can have their popcorn and the salty people can have theirs, too. For those who haven’t mailed their wish lists to the North Pole yet, they can tell Santa in person. Every weekend in December, kids can have face time with St. Nick and have their photos taken, plus decorate cookies, listen to stories and take part in a scavenger hunt. There’s also Geppetto’s Marionette Theater inside the hotel, which presents a holiday show starring more than 60 hand-carved marionettes, including North Pole dancing elves. Rooms for a family of four start at $192 per night for a deluxe room. 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 214-761-7520, www.hiltonanatolehotel.com.
Hotel Crescent Court
No lumps of coal here. Uptown’s grandest hotel is super-psyched for Santa, and it wants everyone to be as ready as it is to celebrate the big guy’s sleigh touchdown. The “Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice” package is a curated mash-up of all that’s fun about the holidays with none of the crowds. To wit, upon arrival: a Tippling Tea cocktail along with box with light strands, garland and ornaments to decorate your room in holiday style. Later — before or after shopping — a one-hour horse and carriage ride to see the Christmas lights around Highland Park. Even, ahem, later, a “Spice it Up” massage for two. By candlelight. With champagne. One or two nights, starting at $700 per night. 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, 214-871-3200, www.crescentcourt.com.
The Adolphus
For couples who’d like to dash off to a quiet place, Dallas’ landmark downtown hotel offers a two-night Suite Retreat package, with an emphasis on staying put — or not going far, to the newly opened Spa Adolphus, where side-by-side pedis and a couple’s massage are on the menu. If the weather cooperates, the rooftop pool, complete with a fire pit, is always an option. While the embers blaze, toast to your luck with the “Therapist,” a signature cocktail that stirs up housemade Irish cream, bourbon and cold brew coffee from Oak Cliff Roasters. Dinner can be as formal as you’d like at the famed French Room — or in your robe, with a movie cued up and room service on the way. Rates start at $840. 1321 Commerce St., Dallas, 214-742-8200, www.hoteladolphus.com.
The Ritz-Carlton
Perfect for a one-night retreat, the Ritz’s Bed & Breakfast special is exactly that — one evening’s stay at the hotel and a relaxing breakfast — chilaquiles, por favor — at Fearing’s the next morning. Add-ons include the Ritz Kids package — a DIY gingerbread cookie kit in the room, plus tickets to either the Nasher, Perot Museum or Dallas World Aquarium. And if you’re in for New Year’s Eve, then pack a big appetite along with your dancing shoes. After a four-course dinner, Johnny Reno and his band will play all night long, with a special guest — chef Dean Fearing, a musician in his own right, who’s as at home on stage as he is in the kitchen. $439 for the Bed & Breakfast package; $95 for four-course NYE dinner. 2121 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 214-922-0200, www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dallas.
The Westin Galleria
There’s more shopping to be done, of course, at Galleria Dallas. And December is the merriest time of year to pull out the platinum at the likes of Tiffany & Co., American Girl and Lush Handmade Cosmetics. That’s because the Galleria’s iconic 95-foot Christmas tree is still among the largest in the country, and it’s inside the equally iconic skating rink, where Olympians and children alike can be seen doing triple Salchows and camel spins — and then sitting on Santa’s lap — on any given day during the holidays. A Shop & Stay Package at the newly refurbished Westin Galleria includes overnight accommodations plus a $500 gift certificate, per night stayed, to the shopping center, which is merely an elevator ride away. Rates start at $575. Partner skate not included. 13340 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, 972-934-9494, www.thewestingalleriadallas.com.
