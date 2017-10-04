DFW food news features additions in West 7th, Shops at Clearfork

Rise and Shine
Finally, we can say bonjour to Rise n°3, the first stand-alone restaurant to open in the Shops at Clearfork shopping/living/dining mecca. The long-awaited French restaurant – the third location of this Dallas mini-chain – specializes in souffles of both the sweet and savory variety. There are 16 of the egg-based concoctions from which to choose. Savory options include salmon, spicy sausage and escargot; sweet souffles come laced in bread pudding and Grand Marnier. The small menu also includes French onion soup, a 6-ounce center cut filet and a salad topped with sesame-seared ahi tuna. In what may be a first for any Fort Worth restaurant, everything inside Rise is for sale, from the torchons to the hand-painted ceramic plates. Several more Clearfork restaurants will soon join Rise, including Malai Kitchen (scheduled to open this month), B&B Butchers & Restaurant, City Works Eatery and Pour House, Crú Food & Wine Bar, Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, Fixe, Luna Grill, Mesero and Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar. 5135 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth, 817-737-7473, www.risesouffle.com.
Texas-size bar and restaurant coming to West 7th area
The West 7th area will welcome a new bar and restaurant this month, practically the size of the state it’s named after — the space is a whopping 8,300 square feet. The Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen, opening in the Foch Street Warehouses, is the latest venture from Sam Sameni, who had a hand in opening other West 7th spots like Landmark Bar & Kitchen and Brownstone. “We took over a hair salon, a small bar and, next to both of those, a large office space,” he says. “We knocked down all those walls and completely opened it up.” In keeping with the Lone Star State theme, a giant Texas flag will hang over the main bar. A second floor will be devoted to a massive, climate-controlled rooftop bar, which will open later this year. There will also be a patio area. In the kitchen will be a familiar face: Clint Connaway, former executive chef at Waters Bonnell’s Coastal Cuisine. “We’re calling the menu ‘bar food with a Texas twist,’ ” Sameni says. “We’re doing a few burgers, some sandwiches, some barbecue dishes. You’ll definitely know you’re in Texas.” 941 Foch St., Fort Worth, www.texasrepublicfw.com.
A different kind of ‘cue
Times are good for barbecue lovers in Fort Worth. Nearly a dozen new ‘cue joints have opened over the past several months, but Texas Slim BBQ is far from the same ol’-same-ol’. Recently opened on West Berry Street, the restaurant comes from Danny Weaver, owner of long-running rock ‘n’ roll club the Aardvark. For the past seven years, Weaver’s been serving barbecue at the Aardvark at lunch, in small batches. When the space next door to the Aardvark opened up recently, he quickly snagged it, turning the former tattoo parlor into a cozy ‘cue joint. The menu includes barbecue standards such as sliced brisket and pulled pork but also some less common dishes, like pork chops with mushroom sauce and wasabi mashed potatoes. Texas Slim sets itself apart by paying attention to a food group many barbecue spots ignore: veggies. “I wanted to have something at my barbecue restaurant for people who don’t necessarily like barbecue,” Weaver says. To appeal to the no-meat crowd, he’s doing a smoked vegetable medley, huge salads and baked potatoes. Eventually, he’ll introduce Sunday brunch, with items such as chicken-fried steak and brisket omelets. 2903 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 817-926-7814, www.the-aardvark.com.
Wine bar + French food = 44Bootlegger
Magnolia Avenue wine bar and all-around cool hangout 44Bootlegger recently launched a dinner menu made up of French and Spanish classics. At the helm of the kitchen is newly hired chef Jaime Fernandez, whose menu includes an endive salad decorated with blue cheese, spicy walnuts and a house-made apricot vinaigrette; charcuterie boards; escargot in herb butter; and house-made bolognese. Newcomers to 44Bootlegger can expect a cozy, attractive spot, nicely appointed in antiques and accented with dim lighting. The restaurant features both extensive beer and wine lists. 1411 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-887-9089, www.44bootlegger.com.
Pho Your Consideration
Watauga’s popular pho restaurant Pho A&A has new owners and, as a result, a brand-new menu. In addition to Vietnamese dishes, new owners Tania Ahmed and Monoar Hossain have added a handful of Thai and Korean dishes, including Korean beef short ribs and drunken noodles. The star dish at the snug, boutique restaurant remains the four varieties of pho with broth made in-house every day. “It takes about four to eight hours to make the broth,” Hossain says. “It’s a time-consuming process but you can tell when you taste it that it’s freshly made.” 6700 Denton Highway, Watauga, 817-656-4878, www.facebook.com/phoAandA.
This Place Has (Crab) Legs
A food truck devoted to Cajun-style seafood boils is now rolling through Fort Worth. Parked outside the Forest Hill Convention Center every Friday and Saturday, Krab Kingz serves up huge portions of snow crab, sausage, shrimp, corn on the cob and potatoes, all cooked in a fragrant garlic butter sauce, then dusted with your choice of seasoning, from mild to spicy. The food is meant to be eaten with your hands, but since it’s stuffed into Styrofoam to-go containers, it can be easily transported home. Manning the food is De’Shaune Jordan, who runs the truck with his family and a few close friends. The Fort Worth outpost is part of the expanding Krab Kingz food truck empire, founded by Florida native-turned-Texan Brandon Martin. The company now has nearly a dozen trucks throughout Texas and Louisiana. 6901 Wichita St., Fort Worth, 682-760-9003.
Del Frisco’s Launches Lunch
The downtown lunch crowd can now add Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse to their rotation of lunch options. Located on the southern end of downtown, across the street from the Tarrant County Convention Center, the high-end steakhouse will officially launch a lunch menu on Oct. 19. Dishes will include a lobster roll on a buttered brioche and a firebreather of a burger — a jalapeño-bacon burger comprised of 44 Farms prime beef, jalapeño jack cheese, roasted jalapeño-BBQ mayo and challah Texas toast. The $25 Business Lunch will include an app and entree, with choices ranging from soups and salads as starters and filet medallions, pan-seared salmon and sauteed chicken piccata as main courses. 812 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3999, www.delfriscos.com.
Notebook
‘Tis the season for fall menus to start rolling out. Out of the gate first is Max’s Wine Dive, which recently introduced a new brunch menu. Dishes include sweet potato doughnuts, French toast with king cake cream cheese filling and birthday cake pancakes. There’s also a new build-your-own mimosa option. The restaurant recently parted ways with chef Jenna Kinard and is in the process of filling her shoes. 2421 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, 817-870-1100, www.maxswinedive.com.
Namaste – a wonderful east side restaurant that specializes in Nepalese cuisine – recently revamped its charmingly tiny space, which was once home to a Sonic. Owners Umesh Bhujel and Neeru Bhandari jazzed up the 2-year-old spot by adding a full bar, more seating and attractive lighting. Can’t-miss dishes include chicken sekuwa, skewers of grilled chicken marinated in a super-hot ginger-garlic paste, and biryani, a mountain of heavily spiced rice topped with your choice of meat. 923 E. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth, 817-349-9350, www.facebook.com/namasterestaurantfortworth.
Riscky’s BBQ celebrates the big 9-0 this month. The original location on Azle Avenue opened in 1927, making it one of the city’s oldest restaurants still in business. To commemorate the occasion, Riscky’s is offering weekly 90-cent specials throughout the month of October, at all locations (dine-in only). We’re talking 90-cent fried pickles, fries, onion strings and chopped beef sandwiches. From 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, the Stockyards location will host an anniversary bash, with free food samples, craft beer and a live radio remote. 140 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, 817-626-7777, www.risckys.com.
Ellerbe Fine Foods will host a pair of wine dinners this month. On Oct. 11, wines from the Jones Family Vineyards will be featured and on Oct. 24, wines from the Hirsch Vineyards will be highlighted. Each dinner will feature five wines paired with five courses. For reservations, call 817-926-3663. 1501 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, www.ellerbefinefoods.com.
Ramen fans, mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 22. That’s when Shinjuku Station chef Marcus Kopplin will host a ramen pop-up on Shinjuku’s patio, starting at noon. He’ll be serving a tonkatsu ramen with a choice of barbecue beef cheek or braised pork belly, along with pork belly buns. 711 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-923-2695, www.shinjuku-station.com.
