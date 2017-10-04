Enjoy a strawberry awakening with this Ampersand cocktail

Coffee shop by day and cocktail bar by night, Ampersand will combine the best of both beverage concepts into one unique venue set to open this month in Fort Worth’s West Seventh Street district. Customers can stay caffeinated with coffee roasted on site starting at 7 a.m. until cocktail service begins at 5 p.m. That’s when patrons can order craft concoctions like the sleek Red Smoke, a smooth sipper shown here made piquant with jalapeños and frothy with egg whites. “I wanted to appeal to a variety of audiences,” says owner Reham Choudhury. “Those who like coffee and those who like a shot with their coffee.” Cheers to that – twice.
Red Smoke
• 1 ounce Don Julio Blanco Tequila
• 1 ounce Sombra Mezcal
• 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
• 1 ounce agave nectar
• 3 – 4 fresh strawberries, muddled
• 2 slices fresh jalapeños
• 1 egg white
Place all ingredients into a shaker tin and shake without ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into coupe glass.
—3009 Bledsoe Street, Fort Worth, 682-707-9626, www.ampersandfw.com
