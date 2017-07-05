New downtown gems, shrimp food truck, canned wines top July’s DFW restaurant news menu

New Black Rooster to rise soon
There’ll be a new option for breakfast, lunch and fresh-baked goods on the south end of downtown once Black Rooster Cafe opens in the former La Perla space this month. Owner Imran Khan, who was a partner in La Perla, is planning a July 12 opening for the second location of Black Rooster, which he bought from founder and baker Marche Ann Mann in 2014. Dropping “bakery” from the title and replacing it with “cafe,” the downtown Black Rooster will focus more on the dine-in experience rather than the grab-and-go bakery items for which the original on Forest Park Boulevard became popular. But that Black Rooster is revamping, too. Khan plans to close the location briefly in August for renovations that will allow for more seating and made-to-order menu items. The change will come after a hybrid Black Rooster Cafe and The Lunch Box concept opens in August. Khan also owns the historic Camp Bowie Boulevard destination, long known for drawing ladies who lunch. Khan will expand the kitchen there and sell Black Rooster baked goods while increasing lunchtime menu options. But with all the shuffling and restaurant facelifts, Khan promises the Lunch Box’s signature chicken salad isn’t going anywhere. The Black Rooster Cafe downtown will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to start.
910 Houston St., Fort Worth, www.roosterbakery.com
Let it Snow this summer
It may be July, but there’s snow in the forecast for north Fort Worth thanks to Lumi Snow. Serving Taiwanese-inspired shaved “snow,” the shopping-strip center dessert destination opened late last year but is experiencing a new wave of summertime customers, no doubt fueled by Instagram eye candy. Owned by Cody and Lia Carta, who were inspired to bring the concept to Fort Worth after seeing it in California, Lumi features cone-shaped piles of finely shaved ice that resemble fluffy snow in texture and turn creamy once eaten. Flavors like strawberry cheesecake, cookies and cream, and “breakfast trash,” topped with kids’ cereals and a sweetened condensed milk drizzle, add to the fun. Customers can also create their own frosty confections with outrageous toppings like crushed potato chips, popcorn, sprinkles and cotton candy. Lumi is open daily from noon to 9 p.m., and new summer flavors will be added this month.
7355 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, 817-420-6622, www.lumisnow.com
Big news from Coco Shrimp
After marking one year in north Fort Worth this spring, Coco Shrimp has gained quite a following for bringing a taste of Hawaii to Texas via a food truck in a nondescript Ace Hardware parking lot. Now its owners are hoping to start construction on their first brick-and-mortar restaurant by summer’s end, ideally in Fort Worth’s new Waterside development. “Nothing is set in stone though,” says Coco Shrimp partner Jordan Barrus, who lived on Oahu’s North Shore while attending Brigham Young University-Hawaii and fell in love with the laid-back lifestyle and Polynesian culture. “We’re going through contract negotiations, so fingers crossed that it all goes well.” The truck, which offers covered patio seating and tropical Hawaiian tunes via satellite radio, keeps its menu simple and only serves shrimp dishes — hence the name. Varieties include crispy fried coconut shrimp, spicy ke ahi shrimp, shrimp salad tossed with a creamy ginger dressing, butter garlic shrimp and lemon herb shrimp. A sampler dish allows for a taste of each. Menu items will be expanded once the restaurant opens, but Barrus promises the truck will stay in its north Fort Worth home.
4440 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth, 808-371-1760, www.cocoshrimp.com
Breckies breaks new ground
Breakfast in bed has a whole new meaning thanks to Breckies, brand new in north Fort Worth from the owners of Keller’s popular Seven Mile Cafe. “We’re basically a brunch delivery service,” says Kevin Klingele, who co-owns the concept with his wife, Josi. Customers within five miles of the North Tarrant Parkway location can order online or call ahead for breakfast items like tenderloin steak tacos, croque madame sandwiches, silver dollar pancakes and deep fried French toast. “We’ve been doing it for about 10 months in Denton and wanted to do the same thing for Fort Worth,” Klingele says. But unlike the Denton Breckies, patrons can also order on-site and dine inside or on the spacious patio. Like Seven Mile Cafe, there’s a focus on quality coffee, with selections available from Stumptown Coffee Roasters and Intelligentsia. Breckies is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
5250 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, 817-770-4170, www.breckies.com
In the Sack in Sundance Square
Originally billed as Sundance Square’s much-needed grocery store, Oliver’s Fine Foods became more of a quick breakfast and lunch destination for downtown office workers before closing in April after five years in business. Now the prime real estate at the bottom of the Sanger Lofts building will house In the Sack, a fresh market sandwich shop and liquor store with a location in Dallas. The concept is known for its delivery service. “We deliver everything in the store and there is never a delivery fee,” says founder Devin Cox. “We do have a minimum order depending on the area of town. We have not made that determination for the Fort Worth store yet, but in Dallas, the majority of our delivery area has a $20 minimum.” A new cook-to-order menu will launch with this month’s opening, to include pizzas on naan flatbread, as well as the Dallas favorite, the Big Mother Clucker buttermilk fried boneless chicken thigh, served with a chile-spiked biscuit, honey and hot sauce. In the Sack will be closed Sundays because of TABC regulations.
415 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth, www.inthesack.com
Fit and fast-casual in Southlake
The healthy fast-casual dining trend continues with this month’s opening of Protein Fit Kitchen in Southlake. With former “Hell’s Kitchen” contestant Kalen Jane Morgenstern taking the helm as executive chef and general manager, the eatery will feature nutritious, protein-rich meals and snacks along with nut milk-based “mylkshakes” and detoxifying tonics. The concept is aimed at those with special dietary needs, as many items are vegetarian or vegan and the entire menu is gluten-free. Customers who need a little guidance can also work with Protein Fit nutritionists for a custom meal plan for weight loss, enhanced sports performance or overall improved health and wellness. Meals can be ordered in advance, individually or by the week, or patrons can dine in or grab and go. A glimpse at the menu featured omelets, avocado toast, quinoa bowls, and entrees like grilled sirloin and turkey meatballs with sides including zucchini noodles, tomato salad and apple-cabbage slaw. Protein Fit Kitchen will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1151 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 390, Southlake, 817-329-2372, www.proteinfitkitchen.com
Pop the top on Good wine
Easy to carry and oh-so-discreet, canned wine — with its cute packaging and perfect purse-sized pour — is on the rise as a hot trend for summer sipping. Craft beer’s adoption of cans, which protect the product from sunlight and are easily recyclable, have helped paved the way. While more wine drinkers are jumping on the bandwagon, the concept is not new. Francis Ford Coppola started canning Sofia Blanc de Blancs, named for his daughter, back in 2004. The beverage, with its signature pink straw that comes attached, still makes headlines as a top pick for canned bubbly. Four-packs of 187-milliliter cans sell for $14.99 at Central Market. Bollicini sparkling cuvée and sparkling rosé ($10.99 per four-pack at Central Market) are newer canned options, both products of Italy and both with 11 percent alcohol by volume. The cuvée boasts crisp notes of apple and peach, while the rosé features hints of strawberry. Pam’s Un-Oaked Chardonnay comes from Ron Rubin Winery out of California’s Sonoma County. Dubbed “Pam’s Cuties,” the fresh and fruity chardonnay is packaged in a can designed by Ball, the longtime industry leader in canning products. Their debut last year created overwhelming demand for premium red wine in a can, so this summer the winery launched Ron’s Red — a blend of zinfandel, syrah and merlot. Pam’s Cuties are available now at Whole Foods, and Ron’s Red will follow in about a month ($3.99 per 187-milliliter can). All are perfect for the pool, picnics, grilling, camping or simply summertime leisure spent outside.
Notebook
Tim Love’s Lonesome Dove Western Bistro has debuted a new prime rib special available during its Friday-only lunch hours, featuring 16 ounces of slow-cooked prime rib served with Yukon gold potato puree and fresh horsey cream sauce for $16. Other lunchtime menu items include a cheeseburger made from ground tenderloin and New York strip steak, crispy cast iron salmon, and garlic-stuffed beef tenderloin. Lunch is served every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 2406 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-740-8810, www.lonesomedovefortworth.com
Colleyville’s Next Bistro, opened six years ago by longtime caterer Ying Aikens and her husband, Tom, has officially dropped “Wood Fired” from its name and is closed for a weeklong renovation beginning July 2. Guests can expect a fresh look, new logo and updates to the ever-evolving menu, but favorites like the lamb osso buco, salmon and crab napoleon and rum cake will stay. 5003 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, 682-325-4046, www.nextwoodfiredbistro.com
