If you can’t win a plaid jacket at Colonial, at least you can drink one

The month of May is marked by celebrations — graduations, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day weekend — and in Fort Worth, a hallowed PGA tournament tradition that culminates with the celebratory fitting of a plaid jacket. The Dean & Deluca Invitational kicks off May 22 at Colonial Country Club, where members will applaud their favorite pro golfer while sipping the club’s signature crimson-hued vodka cocktail named for the champion’s coveted coat. Created by club management and named by a member, the Plaid Jacket can be concocted at home for a refreshing summer sipper. But the garment itself, measured and manufactured in Fort Worth using tartan shipped in from Scotland, is one of a kind.
The Plaid Jacket
Serves 1
• 1 1/2 ounces Grey Goose
L’Orange vodka
• 1/2 ounce simple syrup
• 3/4 ounce pomegranate
juice
• 3/4 ounce cranberry juice
• Orange slice for garnish
Combine vodka, simple syrup and juices in a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour into a 12-ounce glass or cup filled with ice, and garnish with orange slice.
— 3735 Country Club Circle,
Fort Worth, 817-927-4201,
www.colonialfw.com
Comments