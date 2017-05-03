Food & Drink

May 03, 2017 2:30 PM

If you can’t win a plaid jacket at Colonial, at least you can drink one

By Celestina Blok

Special to Indulge

The month of May is marked by celebrations — graduations, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day weekend — and in Fort Worth, a hallowed PGA tournament tradition that culminates with the celebratory fitting of a plaid jacket. The Dean & Deluca Invitational kicks off May 22 at Colonial Country Club, where members will applaud their favorite pro golfer while sipping the club’s signature crimson-hued vodka cocktail named for the champion’s coveted coat. Created by club management and named by a member, the Plaid Jacket can be concocted at home for a refreshing summer sipper. But the garment itself, measured and manufactured in Fort Worth using tartan shipped in from Scotland, is one of a kind.

The Plaid Jacket

Serves 1

• 1  1/2 ounces Grey Goose

L’Orange vodka

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• 3/4 ounce pomegranate

juice

• 3/4 ounce cranberry juice

• Orange slice for garnish

Combine vodka, simple syrup and juices in a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour into a 12-ounce glass or cup filled with ice, and garnish with orange slice.

 

— 3735 Country Club Circle,

Fort Worth, 817-927-4201,

www.colonialfw.com

