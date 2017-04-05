Black Eyed Distilling Co. returns with a new vision for its vodka

With a new look, new name and the support of new investors, the world’s only vodka made from black-eyed peas is back on the market. Distilled in a historic firehouse in south Fort Worth, BLK EYE Vodka (formerly TreyMark Black Eyed Vodka) is the creation of Trey Nickels, a former black-eyed pea farmer from the Texas Panhandle who desperately needed to find another use for his beans after years of drought. He’s now the master distiller at Black Eyed Distilling Co., where his mother, Deborah, works as manager of the newly reopened and refurbished tasting room. Guests can visit for cocktails like the Cowtown Cosmo, crafted with lemonade and cranberry juice, and the Panhandle, made with smoked-wood-chip-infused vodka. Try the BLK EYE Frog, a sweet nod to the home team that’s perfect for spring sipping.
BLK EYE Frog
Serves 1
• 4-5 blueberries, plus more for
garnish
• 1 1/4 ounces BLK EYE Vodka
• 3/4 ounce Sallie’s Greatest
Blueberry + Lavender Simple Syrup
(Find it at salliesgreatest.com.)
• Heavy splash club soda
Muddle blueberries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add vodka, syrup and soda. Shake and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with additional blueberries on a skewer.
— 503 Bryan Ave., Fort Worth, 817-349-9977, http://www.blackeyed.vodka
