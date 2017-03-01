Tropical tiki drinks are shaking up a comeback

The tide has turned for tiki drinks — once overly sugary, kitschy concoctions that are now the white-hot trend in chic cocktail bars from New York to L.A. Thanks to serious bartenders like Sonny Boyer at High Tide, a new “cocktail parlour” near West Seventh Street, retro tiki drinks, with their endless vacation vibes, are appearing on more craft cocktail menus. “A tiki drink is something tropical, typically made with rum. But with today’s cocktail revolution, you might go to a tiki bar and find them made with other spirits,” says Boyer. “It’s very new to Fort Worth. A lot of people down here are vodka and whiskey drinkers. When they think of rum, they think of Captain Morgan’s, but the world of rum is huge.” Shake up spring break this month with High Tide’s Planter’s Punch, made with passion fruit and pineapple juices, along with three types of rum. You’ll sail away in spirit to the South Pacific. Paper umbrella not required.
Planter’s Punch
Serves 1
• 1 ounce Bacardi 8 Años rum
• 1 ounce El Dorado 5 rum (cask aged 5 years)
• 1 ounce Pusser’s rum
• 1/2 ounce passion-fruit juice
• 1/2 ounce caramelized pineapple juice
(juice from caramelized pineapple)
• 1/2 ounce lime juice
• 1/2 ounce simple syrup
• 1/2 ounce high-quality grenadine
• 2 dashes angostura bitters
• 1 dropper Bittermens Elemakule Tiki bitters
• 1 mint sprig
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled tiki mug.
2800 Bledsoe St., Suite 300, Fort Worth, 682-703-1812, www.hightidefortworth.com
