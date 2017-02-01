The Quarter Bar’s rum cocktail a Mardi Gras-nod to The Big Easy

Be transported straight to The Big Easy with this true taste of New Orleans from The Quarter Bar, new in Trophy Club. The French Quarter-inspired watering hole is a shared concept with Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, a longtime Dallas hot spot for Sunday brunch. It also is new in Trophy Club and located just next door. Executive beverage director Alex Fletcher calls the rum concoction Last Night in the Absinthe House, named for an annual midnight toast he enjoys with family in front of Bourbon Street’s Old Absinthe House bar. “One of my favorite moments of the year,” he says. Raise a glass Feb. 28 and offer a toast for Mardi Gras, minus the flying beads.
Last Night in the Absinthe House
Serves 1
• 1/2 ounce blood orange puree
• 3/4 ounce lime juice
• 3/4 ounce Lemongrass Honey Syrup
(recipe follows)
• 1 ounce Plantation 3 Stars rum
• 1 ounce Mount Gay rum
• Ginger beer, for topping off
• Absinthe, as needed to float
• Fresh berries soaked in Grand Marnier,
for garnish
• Mint leaf, for garnish
1. Combine blood orange puree, lime juice, syrup and rums in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake for two seconds. Strain into a hurricane glass filled with crushed ice.
2. Top with a splash of ginger beer and slowly float absinthe on top. Garnish with berries and mint leaf.
Lemongrass Honey Syrup
Makes about 2 cups
• 2 stalks fresh lemongrass, coarsely
chopped
• 1 cup water
• 2 cups honey
Place the lemongrass, water, and honey in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for 15 minutes. Strain the mixture and cool. Cover and refrigerate for up to a week.
— 3000 Texas 114, Trophy Club, 469-547-5280, www.breadwinnerscafe.com
