Warm up your winter party with a hot chocolate bar

Hot chocolate — whether white, dark, salted or spiked — is the universal beverage of warmth and comfort cherished by all ages during the holiday season. But while the quality and variety of store-bought powdered packets have certainly improved, homemade hot chocolate is just as easy to make and always tastier, especially when prepared in a large batch and shared.
Add a few attractive bowls or jars filled with festive toppings, like candy canes, various chocolate chips and toasted coconut shavings, and a flavored spirit or two, and the result is a hot chocolate bar that’s sure to be a hit. Deb Cantrell, chef and owner of Savor Culinary Services, which offers personal chef and boutique catering services, says party guests young and old love a great interactive “bar,” especially if it’s visually appealing with a good mix of both unique and tried-and-true toppings.
Bars are essentially a showcase of components from a deconstructed dish or drink, Cantrell says, adding that guests have fun putting their custom creation together in a way that suits their taste and personality.
By the time they’re done, you might not be able see the hot chocolate anymore. The more toppings, the better.
“Kids don’t really care too much about pretty bowls, aesthetics and how the hot chocolate is made, but rather what toppings go in it,” she says. “By the time they’re done, you might not be able see the hot chocolate anymore. The more toppings, the better.”
Adults, on the other hand, are more likely to be enthralled by a pretty display with upscale twists on traditional ingredients and options for a spirited spike. Use mason jars or vintage bowls tied with colored string and labels to display toppings, Cantrell says, and set the wintry scene with fluffy faux snow for added cheer.
“Group items in odd numbers and play around with various heights,” Cantrell says. “When you step back and look at the table, check for different elevations, but make sure there is balance on each end. Here, we used a Christmas tree on one side and a tall cake plate on the other.”
If you plan to include alcohol at an all-ages party, Cantrell recommends creating a separate kids’ hot chocolate bar to keep everyone safe.
“Kids are curious, especially with the bright, shiny bottles that liqueurs come in lately,” she says. “Also, it is hard to monitor who is an adult and who is not during a party.”
When choosing spirits for the bar, go for the flavors of the season, such as peppermint schnapps, pumpkin spice liqueur, or even Fireball Cinnamon Whisky for a spicy kick. Cantrell loves Godiva Chocolate liqueurs, which come in multiple varieties, or an Irish cream, which goes great with hot chocolate made with coffee instead of water.
“All of these liqueurs should be used to finish the hot chocolate with a splash at the end, not cooked in with the mixture,” Cantrell says. “There is no right or wrong amount to use; only to taste. I love to top mine off with a splash of brandy or even spiced rum.
You can also use liqueurs in homemade whipped cream by splashing some in at the end of the whipping process, around 2 to 4 ounces.
"You can also use liqueurs in homemade whipped cream by splashing some in at the end of the whipping process, around 2 to 4 ounces."
Topping musts for all ages include marshmallows, candy canes or peppermints, colored sprinkles and chocolate chips, but fresh toasted coconut, hazelnuts and homemade whipped cream and caramel sauce can raise the bar to gourmet status. Cantrell shared recipes for a cinnamon-y coconut milk whipped cream and vegan caramel sauce made with coconut palm sugar and a touch of seat salt.
Finally, the hot chocolate itself can be presented in a variety of vessels, Cantrell says.
“A basic coffee urn works really well, but so does a Crock-Pot,” she says. “Or, use a classic, pretty tea kettle, which will also keep the hot chocolate warm.”
Because Cantrell works with several clients who have dietary restrictions, she created a dairy-free hot chocolate recipe made with cashew and coconut milk. Almond milk also makes a great substitute for dairy milk, she says.
“It increases the protein and tastes like a chocolate-covered almond.”
For hot chocolate purists, Cantrell offers a rich whole-milk hot chocolate recipe incorporating dark chocolate and fragrant vanilla bean paste.
“Candy canes can be used to stir the hot chocolate instead of a straw, and it imparts peppermint flavor,” Cantrell says. “Of course, the adults can also put some peppermint schnapps in it, too.”
Cashew Coconut Hot Chocolate with Coconut Whipped Cream
Serves 4
• 2 cups cashew milk
• 13.5-ounce can light coconut milk
• 8 ounces dark chocolate
• 2-3 tablespoons coconut palm sugar
• Coconut Whipped Cream (recipe follows)
• 14-ounce package coconut flakes
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the cashew milk and the coconut milk. Once warm, add the chocolate and sugar. Whisk continuously until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.
2. Evenly spread coconut flakes on a baking sheet and place in the oven for 7 to 8 minutes or until golden brown, stirring occasionally.
3. Top hot chocolate with Coconut Whipped Cream (recipe follows) and garnish with toasted coconut flakes. Remaining coconut flakes may be used for the hot chocolate bar, if desired.
Coconut Whipped Cream:
Serves 4
• 2 cans full-fat coconut milk, stored in the fridge for
two days (or purchase cans in which no fluid is heard
when gently shaken)
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 tablespoons Xylitol sweetener or desired sweetener
• Pinch of salt
Scoop cream off the top of the coconut milk and place in a mixing bowl. Add cinnamon, vanilla extract, Xylitol or desired sweetener and salt. Whip by hand to desired consistency.
Classic Hot Chocolate with Almond Whipped Cream
Serves 2 to 3
• 2 cups whole milk
• 3 1/2 ounces dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup or a few drops of liquid stevia
• 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
• Almond Whipped Cream (recipe follows)
1. Bring the milk just to a simmer over medium heat, then remove from heat and add dark chocolate. Let rest for 1 minute, then whisk until chocolate is melted and liquid is smooth.
2. Stir in vanilla bean paste and maple syrup or stevia. Whisk in cocoa powder. Top with Almond Whipped Cream.
Almond Whipped Cream:
Serves 4
• 3/4 cup cold heavy whipping cream
• 1/2 cup mascarpone or dairy-free cream cheese,
such as Daiya
• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Whisk until soft
peaks form.
Vegan Caramel Syrup
Makes 1/2 cup
• 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk
• 3 tablespoons coconut palm sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Sea salt, to taste
1. In a small saucepan over low to medium heat, combine the coconut milk and coconut sugar and stir continuously until the sugar is dissolved.
2. When the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to very low and add the vanilla extract and sea salt. Continue to simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes until the caramel thickens and turns golden brown. Remove from heat and serve warm or store in an air-tight container. Reheat if mixture becomes too thick.
