Household gadgets with automation make life easier, safer

Imagine being able to talk to your house — to command it to turn on lights, open doors or to do your chores — all with a simple voice command. With huge strides being made in home tech, this dream is almost a reality. We’ve compiled the latest in smarthome technology to make your home one step closer to a robotic wonderland.
Finders Keepers
Never misplace anything again with Tile’s Pro Series. Simply attach the TileStyle to any object — the remote, your keys, your purse or your phone — and when you inevitably misplace it, you can track it down from an app on your phone. Lose your phone? Tap your tile twice to make it ring. (Yes, even when it’s on silent.) $60 for the two-pack, www.thetileapp.com.
Fridge from the future
Kitchens are commonly referred to as the command centers of home, and Samsung is making this truer than ever. Its Family Hub refrigerator is the appliance of the future, with a touch screen and three built-in cameras that allow you to make lists, order groceries and see what’s inside. You can set expiration dates and reminders for perishables, manage your family calendar, send notes and memos, play music and stream videos. Your kitchen has never been so connected. $3,499-$5,1990, visit www.samsung.com for online and local retailers.
Control the clean
Robot vacuums aren’t new, but Dyson — the vacuum king — now has a player in the game. Billed at twice the suction of its competitors, the Dyson 360 Eye also connects to an app that allows you to control your machine from your phone, and with Amazon for voice control using Echo. The company has even partnered with Enjoy to offer free expert in-home connection and setup. $1,000, www.dyson.com.
Chic and cool — or hot
The next generation of Nest thermostats promises to bring immediate energy savings, among other new features. With a new, subtle design, the thermostat is easy to program and adjust from your phone or by voice command with Google Home or Amazon Alexa. Save money on your electricity bill, but also remove the fear of a surprise AC breakdown. The Nest Thermostat E will notify you if your heating or cooling system needs attention so you can act fast and early. $169, www.nest.com.
Who’s there?
August Smart Lock is revolutionizing the way we enter our homes with the Doorbell Cam Pro. The subtle doorbell and camera combination with two-way audio detects motion, sending an alert to your phone. A built-in floodlight delivers full-color HD video even in the dark. To protect your home, avoid nosy neighbors or know the exact second your deliveries arrive, August’s doorbell camera is the product for you. $199, www.august.com.
Stream it to the max
Never complain about poor streaming speeds or spotty connections again. Simply plug Eero into your modem and then allow its app to direct you where to place the accompanying beacons in your home. The system will begin to get to know your household — and its many devices — optimizing your connection speed for your specific needs. Use the app to check devices, diagnose hiccups and — gasp — to disable the internet if your family needs a break from the stream. $399 for Eero and two beacons, www.eero.com.
Real-life robot
While it’s not quite ready for prime time, Temi is offering a Jetsons-like home experience with its personal robot. The 3-foot robot-on-wheels can follow you around your home, respond to voice commands to answer emails, look up the weather, schedule events, buy tickets and even take pictures. It’s as crazy as it is cool. Expected to be available summer 2018 for $1,500. Enter for a chance to be a beta tester at www.robotemi.com.
