Events calendar includes concerts, benefits for October

Benefits, Fundraisers and Galas
5 The Rutledge Foundation hosts its annual Hearts of Gold Luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ridglea Country Club. The fundraiser benefits adolescents and young adults fighting cancer. Tickets: $150. http://rutledgefoundation.org.
6 SafeHaven presents its 25th annual Legacy of Women Awards Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel in Fort Worth. The speaker is award-winning journalist Tamron Hall. Mimosa reception and raffle prior to luncheon. Tickets: $125. www.safehaventc.org.
8 The Garden Conservancy is sponsoring Open Days, offering tours of five spectacular private gardens in Keller, Southlake and Westlake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for each garden is $7 for all who purchase tickets in advance. All money goes to preserve and restore public and private gardens. Visit www.gardenconservancy.org/opendays/fortworth for more information.
13 The Women’s Center hosts its annual Monster Mash party at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. Guests at this storybook-themed event are encouraged to bring their cape or crown for an evening of magical characters and mystical entertainment. Tickets: $300. 817-927-4040, www.womenscentertc.org.
13 The annual Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser, benefiting Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County, begins at 6 p.m. at Ridglea Country Club. Tickets: $200. 817-446-5454, ext. 245, www.winewomenandshoes.com/cisfw.
14 The 14th annual GRACE Gala “Angels Among Us” is at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport. The fundraiser will include cocktails, dinner, music, dancing and silent and live auctions. Tickets: $325. 817-305-4654, www.gracegala.org.
18 The Northeast Texas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation celebrates its 18th annual 65 Roses Wine and Food Extravaganza starting at 6:30 p.m. at Mopac Event Center in Fort Worth. Tickets: $150. 817-249-7744, www.cff.org/FortWorth.
Museum and Art Events
1-8 For one week only, the Amon Carter Museum exhibit, Abstract Texas: Midcentury Modern Painting, displays work from some of the most significant abstract artists from the Lone Star State of that period. Free. 817-738-1933, www.cartermuseum.org/exhibitions.
21 Showcasing the work of more than 500 artists and more than 50 bands and five main stages, Fort Worth South Inc.’s annual ArtsGoggle is noon to 10 p.m. Free. Magnolia Avenue and Park Place, Fort Worth. 817-923-1343, www.nearsouthsidefw.org.
Concerts
6-8 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs Prokofiev Symphony 5, with Pianist/Conductor Teddy Abrams. Friday and Saturday shows at Bass Performance Hall start at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
13 “Friday on the Green” is monthly concert series presented by Near Southside, Inc. The event is held at the Magnolia Green in Fort Worth. Tickets are free. www.nearsouthsidefw.org.
13-15 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents a series of classical concerts in a casual setting with “Remix: Dvořák’s American Suite.” Complimentary drinks and appetizers will be available before the concert. Following the concert, guests will be able to stay and chat with musicians. Friday and Saturday concerts are held at the Moody Performance Hall in Dallas and Sunday’s concert is held at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. Tickets: $9-29. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
13-15 Tony DeSare and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra present “I Love a Piano,” a tribute to the ivory keys. The concert will feature perennial favorites by Elton John, Ray Charles, John Lennon and Billy Joel at the Bass Performance Hall. Tickets: $33-$92. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
19 & 20 The Cliburn presents Alisa Wilerstein, cello, and Inon Barnatan, piano, in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimbell Art Museum. Tickets: $25-$85. 817-212-4280, www.basshall.com.
22 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra plays favorite themes from the “Harry Potter” films — “Hedwig’s Theme,” “Nimbus 2000,” and more. The concert begins at 6 p.m. at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church and will be preceded by a child-friendly instrument petting zoo at 5 p.m. Tickets: $13-$23. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
27 Bruno Mars brings his “24K Magic” to the American Airlines Center with a performance starting at 8 p.m. Tickets: $68-$400. 214-665-4797, www.americanairlinescenter.com.
27-29 The Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs the John Williams’ score of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets: $62-$389. 214-849-4376, www.mydso.com.
27-29 Fort Worth Symphony Conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya personally selected music from Grieg’s Peer Gynt suite for this performance entitled, A Hero’s Life. Also on the program are selections from Strauss’ Ein Heldenleben, a musical tribute to the composer’s own life. Showing at Bass Performance Hall Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23. 817-665-6000, www.fwsymphony.org.
On Stage
Through Oct. 22 Theatre Arlington presents “Bus Stop,” a comedic drama that is both sentimental and charming. Tickets: $24.50. 817-275-7661, www.theatrearlington.org.
6 Running through Nov. 4, Artisan Center Theater presents the musical “Phantom,” directed by John Wilkerson, on the main stage. On Oct. 31, there will be a Phantom Masquerade Ball, included in the regular ticket price for that evening. Tickets: $12-$24. 817-284-1200, www.artisanct.com.
6-8 Jubilee Theatre presents “Dueling Divas,” from broadway ballads to hit songs of the decades. Watch as these divas battle for best performance. Tickets: $25. 817-338-4411, www.jubileetheatre.org.
12 Stage West Theatre presents the regional premiere of Aaron Posner’s “Life Sucks,” a quirky and deeply human performance sort of adapted from Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.” Runs through Nov. 12. Tickets: $17-$50. 817-784-9378, www.stagewest.org.
16 The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth performs “In the Theatre of Life,” works from Igor Stravinsky, “L’histoire du soldat,” and Olivier Messiaen, “Quartet from the End of Time.” Puppeteer Dan Butterworth brings his life-size marionettes and shadow puppets to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth stage. Tickets: $5-$35. www.chambermusicfw.org.
17-22 The rock musical RENT, which follows seven struggling artists in New York City, is on stage at Bass Performance Hall as part of its 20th anniversary tour. Tickets for both evening and weekend matinee performances start at $134. www.basshall.com.
27 & 28 TITAS presents Israel’s Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, choreographed by Rami Be’er, at 8 p.m. at the Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. Tickets: $25-$75. 214-880-0202, www.attpac.org.
Festivals and Outdoor Activities
Through Oct. 22 The State Fair of Texas is back with midway games and rides, countless vendor booths, livestock shows, live entertainment and, of course, unforgettable fried food. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Texans.” Tickets are $16.50 each; seniors (60 and up) and children (under 48 inches) cost $12.50. Fair Park, Dallas, 214-565-9931, www.bigtex.com.
Through Nov. 22 Experience Dallas’ Autumn in the Arboretum, named one of the best pumpkin festivals in the world by Fodor’s travel. Over 4,500 Chrysanthemums, 150,000 fall plants and an internationally acclaimed pumpkin village comprised of over more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds are featured, and a number of special events take place this month. Tickets are $15 for 13-64; $12 for those 65-plus, $10 for kids 3-12; 2 and under are free. Parking costs $15; $8 if you pay in advance online. 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, 214-515-6615, www.dallasarboretum.org.
6-8 Southlake Chamber of Commerce hosts its 16th Oktoberfest celebration in Southlake Town Square. Handcrafted arts and crafts booths, great food, live entertainment and the popular wiener dog races are scheduled. Admission and parking are free. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Southlake Town Square, Southlake, 817-481-8200, www.oktoberfestsouthlake.com.
Worth the drive
6-8 & 13-15 The Austin City Limits Music Festival — an annual must for music junkies — brings stars like Jay Z, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers to the Texas capital. Over 140 performers will be on hand in Austin’s Zilker Park, along with 35 chefs and restaurants to feed hungry music-lovers. ACL general admission, VIP and Platinum level tickets are available for one day or a three-day weekend package. Tickets range from $100 to $3,600. www.aclfestival.com
