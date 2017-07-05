Mythically inspired Coconut Mermaid Water from the Omni helps cool the summer heat

From shimmery, sea-green-colored locks and lashes to pedicure polish and swimwear in shades of turquoise and jade, the mermaid trend has only become more popular this summer — now crossing over into cocktails. At the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, a version of the Water Horse Pool Bar’s coconut water-infused mojito is transformed into a tropical retreat with splashes of Blue Curacao, coconut milk and pineapple juice. Called Coconut Mermaid Water, the siren-inspired sipper can be shaken up at home with the recipe here. Expect to be tantalized by its sweet taste and hues of blue that might be just as mesmerizing as the mythical creature itself.
Coconut Mermaid Water
Serves 1
• Small handful mint leaves
• 1 ounce simple syrup
• 2 ounces RumHaven Caribbean Rum
with Coconut Liqueur
• 1 ounce lime juice
• 1 ounce coconut water
• Splash pineapple juice
• Splash coconut milk
• Splash Blue Curacao
• 1 cherry slice and 1 orange slice, for
garnish
In a cocktail shaker tin, muddle mint leaves with simple syrup. Add rum, lime juice, coconut water and pineapple juice. Top with ice and shake vigorously, then strain into cup over fresh ice. Top with a splash of coconut milk and Blue Curacao. Garnish with cherry and orange slices.
— 1300 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-535-6664, www.omnihotels.com/hotels/
