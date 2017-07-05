Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com
Ross Hailey rhailey@star-telegram.com

Indulge

July 05, 2017 1:02 PM

Mythically inspired Coconut Mermaid Water from the Omni helps cool the summer heat

by Celestina Blok

From shimmery, sea-green-colored locks and lashes to pedicure polish and swimwear in shades of turquoise and jade, the mermaid trend has only become more popular this summer — now crossing over into cocktails. At the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, a version of the Water Horse Pool Bar’s coconut water-infused mojito is transformed into a tropical retreat with splashes of Blue Curacao, coconut milk and pineapple juice. Called Coconut Mermaid Water, the siren-inspired sipper can be shaken up at home with the recipe here. Expect to be tantalized by its sweet taste and hues of blue that might be just as mesmerizing as the mythical creature itself.

Coconut Mermaid Water

Serves 1

• Small handful mint leaves

• 1 ounce simple syrup

• 2 ounces RumHaven Caribbean Rum

with Coconut Liqueur

• 1 ounce lime juice

• 1 ounce coconut water

• Splash pineapple juice

• Splash coconut milk

• Splash Blue Curacao

• 1 cherry slice and 1 orange slice, for

garnish

In a cocktail shaker tin, muddle mint leaves with simple syrup. Add rum, lime juice, coconut water and pineapple juice. Top with ice and shake vigorously, then strain into cup over fresh ice. Top with a splash of coconut milk and Blue Curacao. Garnish with cherry and orange slices.

 

1300 Houston St., Fort Worth, 817-535-6664, www.omnihotels.com/hotels/

fort-worth/dining/water-horse

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Double action at Greystone

Double action at Greystone 2:00

Double action at Greystone
Monochromatics are having a moment 0:57

Monochromatics are having a moment
Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine 2:39

Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

View More Video

Entertainment Videos