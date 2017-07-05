Frontgate’s inflatable outdoor projector screen
Frontgate’s inflatable outdoor projector screen frontgate.com
Frontgate’s inflatable outdoor projector screen frontgate.com

Indulge

July 05, 2017 6:00 AM

Poolside Assistance: Backyard gadgets make life luxurious, safe ‘til the end of summer

by Bailey Shiffler Larson

Summer is heating up, which means more time in the pool than on land. Equip your back yard with the latest technology to make the most of the season. From app-enabled pool maintenance to the latest in sunscreen protection and water toys, we’ve got the gadgets to keep you cool all summer long.

9650 wall climb
Courtesy photo

Polaris 9650iQ Sport

Released earlier this year, Polaris’ latest vacuum makes pool maintenance a breeze. With iAquaLink Control, the vacuum connects to your home’s wi-fi network, and then to a smartphone app, allowing you to manage it from your phone. Schedule cleanings, check the canister capacity and even direct it with remote-control capabilities. www.zodiac.com to find your local dealer.

Sunscreenr 27
Sunscreenr allows you to see if you missed a spot in your sunscreen application.
Photo courtesy Sunscreenr

sunscreenr

Say goodbye to sunburns once and for all. Available for pre-order with fulfillment expected late this summer, sunscreenr captures images with UV light filters, allowing you to see your coverage in real time. Ensure your first coat of sunscreen was applied effectively, and then check the portable dust- and sand-resistant viewer throughout the day to see if pool and towel time has interfered with your sun protection.

$119, pre-order at www.sunscreenr.com.

pHin pool-monitoring
pHin pool testing device.
Photo courtesy pHin

pHin

Toss the test strips and guarantee perfect pool chemistry with pHin. The device monitors your pool’s water quality and sends data in real time to your smartphone. Save money and worry by knowing exactly what your pool needs. You can order the device alone, or you can subscribe and get your chemicals regularly delivered.

$299 for the device, $408-$598/year for subscription plans, www.phin.co, Ace Hardware.

Scooter
The underwater propulsion scooter pulls swimmers at up to 2 miles an hour.
Photo courtesy pHin Sharper Image

Underwater Propulsion Scooter

Your kids can glide across the pool with the greatest of ease using Sharper Image’s underwater propulsion scooter. The gadget ensures underwater fun, propelling children around the pool or lake at up to 2 miles per hour. Positive buoyancy, a protective cage, auto shutoff and dual controls make it safe and easy to use.

$239.99, www.sharperimage.com.

inflatable projector1
Frontgate’s inflatable outdoor projector screen
frontgate.com Sharper Image

Inflatable Projector Screen

Frontgate’s inflatable outdoor projector screen ensures that you’ll never have to leave the pool this summer. Inflate it using the accompanying air blower — it takes less than 20 seconds! — and project your favorite summer flicks. We recommend steering clear of “Jaws.”

$999-$1,299, www.frontgate.com.

JBL Flip
The JBL Flip 4 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.
frontgate.com Harman

JBL Flip 4

It’s sure to sound like summer with tunes blasting through your JBL Flip 4. It’s fully waterproof, so it works even after being fully submerged. Connect up to two phones or tablets to allow for multiple DJs. With 12 hours of play time, it’s sure to last until the sun goes down.

$99.95, www.jbl.com, Best Buy.

Freelancer Bailey Shiffler Larson’s pool must-have is a good book.

Where to shop

Ace Hardware

Several area locations

www.phin.co

Best Buy

Multiple area locations

www.jbl.com

Frontgate

7700 Windrose Ave.

Suite G190

Plano

214-556-3064

www.frontgate.com

Leslie’s Pool Supplies

Several area locations

www.zodiac.com for additional dealers

Sharper image

1-877-202-9337

www.sharperimage.com

Sunscreenr

919-590-9786

www.sunscreenr.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Double action at Greystone

Double action at Greystone 2:00

Double action at Greystone
Monochromatics are having a moment 0:57

Monochromatics are having a moment
Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine 2:39

Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

View More Video

Entertainment Videos