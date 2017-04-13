Fort Worth faith-based jeweler to be featured in TV spot

In time for Easter weekend, Fort Worth artisan Marcie Finney Ditto’s unique faith-based business Mustard Seed Jewelry will be featured on the longrunning TV-magazine show “Texas Country Reporter With Bob & Kelli Phillips” on Saturday.

“I grew up watching that show, and it was a total honor to spend time with Bob and Kelli, great people,” Ditto says.

i

Each piece of Mustard Seed jewelry — earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more — is handcrafted using countless numbers of ocher-hued mustard seed spheres, all painstakingly hand-placed inside glimmering disks that form the base of her crystal- and stone-studded jewelry.

The mustard seed is considered by many to be a symbol of faith, and a Biblical parable teaches that just a small amount of it — an amount no bigger than a tiny mustard seed — can be more than enough to move a mountain.

“I have always been a service-driven person,” Ditto told the Star-Telegram’s luxury magazine, Indulge, in a story last summer. “It’s always been my intention to use my hands, my gifts and my heart to help other people.”

Ditto, who founded the company in 2015 (www.mustardseedjewelry.com), crafts each piece from mustard seeds ethically sourced from Ecuador, stones from India and U.S.-made recycled metal plated in either 24-karat gold or sterling silver. Each purchase comes in a glossy turquoise gift bag with extras that underscore the message of the brand, including note cards with inspirational sayings and “seed cash” — two $1 bills meant to be used for a random act of kindness.

Ditto says the wife of a “Texas Country Reporter” staff member read the Star-Telegram story and proposed a feature to co-hosts Bob and Kelli Phillips. They spent eight hours filming at her house in January.

Bob Phillips has hosted “TCR” for more than 30 years; his wife now serves as co-host. Together they road-trip around Texas “to discover the uplifting stories and interesting places of the Lone Star State,” the show’s website says. “They’ll introduce you to oddball collectors, though-provoking artists, and everyday heroes making the world a better place.”

Ditto says she felt honored to be a part of the show.

“It’s truly such an iconic show for Texas,” Ditto says. “And they were so humble and kind when we filmed that day.”

The episode will air locally at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on KTXA/Channel 21. Check http://texascountryreporter.com for subsequent air times.