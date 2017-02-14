Six apps that bring pampering services straight to your hotel room

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:10 The Wall That Heals comes to the Stockyards

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

1:19 Rangers' Martin Perez plans to build off 2016

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:57 Arlington homeowner fatally shoots teen breaking into car, police say

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station